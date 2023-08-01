Red Wolf of Radagon Location In Elden Ring

Red Wolf of Radagon is one of the bosses you will come across while exploring the Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring. While the boss is optional, he is easily among one of the toughest bosses in the game. However, if you are one of those looking for the Age of Stars Ending in Elden Ring, this boss becomes a mandatory foe to defeat.

This guide covers the location of the Red Wolf of Radagon as well as the tips to defeat this boss.

Where to Find Red Wolf of Radagon in Elden Ring

The Red Wolf of Radagon location is in the Academy of Raya Lucaria near the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace.

From the Schoolhouse Site of Grace, make your way toward the upper levels of the academy. Those sorcerers with long-range attacks can be a real pain however, if you choose so, you can run past them without engaging with them. You will eventually reach the boss’s location. It’s not that hard to find.

How to Defeat Red Wolf of Radagon

The Red Wolf is a loyal servant of Radagon and guards the mistress Rennala even after his master’s disappearance from this place.

The Red Wolf’s strong point is his resistance to Frostbite, Magic, and Hemorrhage. So, using these attacks will be a mere waste of your time and skills. You only need to go for your slashes and Fire attacks, as the boss is weak against these abilities.

The Red Wolf is an agile attacker, meaning you have to be on your guard throughout the fight period. Your best chance of distracting the boss is summoning Sorceress Sellen, only if you have already pursued her questline.

The game allows you to use summons in this fight, so, make abundant use of them to get an upper hand in combat. Magic resistance in your armor can be beneficial against this boss. You can also use any consumable like Spellproof Dried Live to increase your magic damage negation before the fight.

The physical attacks of the boss such as bite and dash can be fast enough, giving you little time to respond. However, having Barricade Shield while you prepare for this fight can save you much of your health by blocking these physical strikes.

As a reward for defeating the Red Wold of Radagon, you will receive 14k runes and a Memory Stone.