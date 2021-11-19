Pokemon BDSP Togepi Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Togepi, the cute and cuddly Pokemon used by Misty in the Pokemon anime makes a return in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. To help you catch it, we will provide you with Togepi’s location in Pokemon BDSP, its abilities as well as info on how to evolve it.

Pokemon BDSP Togepi Location

Togepi is a Fairy-type Pokemon that looks like it’s sitting in an eggshell. Well, it actually is since it hatches from that colorful fairy egg that makes up part of its body.

Below you will find all the relevant info needed to get your own Togepi in Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl to complete your Pokedex.

How to Catch Togepi

In order to find Togepi, first, you will need to head to Eterna City and defeat Gym Leader Gardenia. Once she has been defeated, head to the house on the right of Pokemon Center in Eterna City.

Talk to the man in the house until he gives you the Explorer Kit. This will unlock the Grand Underground, the newly revamped underground, of Pokemon BDSP.

Use your Explorer Kit in Jubilife City, Hearthome City or Pastoria City to access the Grand Underground. Search around in the Grand Underground till you find a Hideaway.

Enter the Hideaway and look for Togepi. Since Togepi has a low spawn rate in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you might have to exit and enter the Hideaway multiple times so that the Pokemon spawns refresh until you find Togepi.

Base Stats

HP: 35

Attack: 20

Defense: 65

Special Attack: 40

Special Defense: 65

Speed: 20

Togepi Abilities

Hustle: Hustle boosts Attack by 50% but lowers the accuracy of all Physical moves by 20%.

Serene Grace: Increases the chance of a move’s secondary effect to trigger such as applying status effects.

Super Luck: This is Togepi’s hidden ability and it increases chances to land a Critical Hit.

As Togepi levels up, it can further learn new moves and abilities like

Sweet Kiss

Metronome

Charm

Ancient Power

How to Evolve Togepi

Keep improving your friendship with Togepi and it will automatically evolve into Togetic at max Happiness. You can give your Pokemon daily massages to boost their friendship.

Togetic can further evolve into Togekiss, the final evolutionary form of Togepi, with a Shiny Stone.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is a list of moves that Togepi performs very well against:

Fighting

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Togepi performs poorly against the following moves: