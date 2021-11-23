The underground of old Diamond and Pearl have been revamped into Grand Underground and you can make your own base in there. In this guide, we will tell you how to make a Secret Base in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Secret Base

Secret Base was a feature already present in the old Pokemon Diamon and Pearl and this time they make a return in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as part of the Grand Underground.

However, you can’t just enter the Grand Underground and build a base there as there are some prerequisites you need to complete beforehand and tools you need to acquire.

The Prerequisites

Start by going to Eterna City and making your way to the “Underground Man’s House”, located in the middle of the city.

Once you go inside the house, talk to the old man and he will give you an Explorer Kit.

Now go and visit the Grand Underground area at least once after which you need to go back and talk to the old man again. He will tell you to go down and dig up some treasure for him.

How to Make the Secret Base

You need to go back to the underground and look for the shiny dots on the mini-map. Dig up any one of them to collect the treasure and go back to the old man.

This time he will award you with the Drilling Kit. This is what you need to build your secret base.

Go back again to the underground area and decide where you want your base to be. Once you’ve found the ideal spot, simply walk up to the nearby wall and dig in it to create your base.

You can then enter your newly created secret base and place different statues inside that will give you various boosts. You can change the position and orientation of these statues as you see fit.