Pokemon BDSP Geodude Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Geodude, the famous golem-like Pokemon has been a staple of the franchise for ages. If you are wondering how to add it to your Pokedex, our guide will provide you with the locations where you can find Geodude in Pokemon BDSP, its abilities and more info.

Pokemon BDSP Geodude Location

Geodude is a Ground and Rock-type Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. This Pokemon spawns in many locations in the game. Being a rock-type, Geodude is usually found in caverns and grassy areas.

How to Catch Geodude

The chances of catching this Ground and Rock-type Pokémon with a normal Pokeball is 33.3%. You can typically find Geodude in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl by walking around in its usual spawn areas.

Below we have provided some of the common locations where you can find Geodude or its evolutionary form Graveler in Pokemon BDSP.

Wayward Cave

Victory Road (Graveler)

Valor Lakefront

Typhlo Cavern (Graveler if you have the Defog move)

Stark Mountain

Snowpoint Temple

Sand Cave (requires Defog)

Route 227 (Graveler)

Route 216

Route 215

Route 214

Route 211

Route 210

Route 207

Route 206

Base Stats

HP: 40

Attack: 80

Defense: 100

Special Attack: 30

Special Defense: 30

Speed: 20

Geodude Abilities

Rock Head: This ability protects Pokemon from the recoil damage

Sturdy: This ability helps Pokémon survive at 1 HP. It also prevents KO moves which can knock out the Pokémon.

Sand Veil: In a sandstorm, it raises the ability of bearer evasion by 20%.

As it levels up, Geodude can also learn other moves like

Sandstorm

Rollout

Rock Throw

Bulldoze

How to Evolve Geodude

Geodude can evolve into Graveler simply by reaching level 25. In order to evolve Graveler into Golem, the final evolution of Geodude, you need to trade it with someone.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As you know, Geodude is a Ground and Rock-type Pokemon so it takes more damage from Ground, Steel, Ice, Water, Fighting, and Grass-type moves. He performs well against the Flying, Electric, Poison, and Fire-type moves

Geodude performs very well against the following Pokemon:

Arceus (Normal)

Lugia (Psychic, Flying)

Ho-Oh (Fire, Flying)

Rayquaza (Dragon, Flying)

Slaking (Normal)

Geodude performs poorly against the following Pokemon: