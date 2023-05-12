How To Raise Proficiency Social Stat In Persona 5

One of the most important social stats, especially early on in the game, is Persona 5 Proficiency social stat. Proficiency mainly focuses on decreasing the crafting time required for various tools and items in the game as well as increasing the amount players can craft. It also helps to improve the relationship with certain confidants.

Our Persona 5 Proficiency guide will help players in upgrading this social stat so they are well equipped with added crafting speed for all sorts of infiltration encounters thanks to increased crafting speed.

For more help on Persona 5, check out our Persona 5 Batting Cage Guide, Persona 5 Infiltration Tools Guide and Persona 5 Books Guide.

How to increase Proficiency in Persona 5

First, let us understand what proficiency is and how it impacts the Social life of players in the game.

Proficiency is best understood as the stat you need to reduce the time required to craft your tools. Depending on how high it is, you can be faster with creating whatever it is you are making.

the time required to your tools. Depending on how high it is, you can be faster with creating whatever it is you are making. Proficiency mainly focuses on decreasing the crafting time required for various tools and items in the game as well as increasing the amount players can craft.

It also helps to improve the relationship with certain confidants.

Now, let’s get to the main topic; how to increase Proficiency in Persona 5 Royal. You can do this by performing the following activities whenever you can.

Craft Lockpicks

Once players have learned to craft from Morgana, they should regularly craft lockpicks to increase their proficiency. Since lockpicks are used in infiltrating palaces, there is no downside to this.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Head to Batting Cages

Alternatively, if players want to take a break, they can also visit the Batting Cages to increase their proficiency by playing the mini-game.

This can be a bit time consuming but the rewards make up for it. Players will require a handful of money before they can take part in the Batting Cage minigame to increase their Proficiency stat.

Read Books

Like every other stat, Proficiency can also be increased by reading books. When completed, a book can give you +3 proficiency points.

The description of the book will tell players which social stat it improves so, players can check beforehand before purchasing the book or renting it from the school library. These books can then be read in the library, or on the way to and from school.

Eat Big Bang Burger

Completing the Big Bang Burger challenge will add up to 3 points to the proficiency stat. The first challenge gives you 1 proficiency point, the second grants 2 points, and the final one allows you to attain +3 proficiency points while increasing other social stats.

Work at the Beef Bowl Shop

Working part-time at the Beef Bowl shop at night can earn you two proficiency points and money. The next time visiting the Bowl shop, you will get additional money by succeeding at the tasks given to you.