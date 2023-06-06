This Persona 5 My Backyard Trophy Guide to help you unlock all hangout spots in the game to unlock the trophy if you are a completionist and need that platinum.
For more help on Persona 5, check out our Money Farming Guide, Batting Cage Guide, and Books Guide.
Persona 5 My Backyard Trophy
To unlock the My Backyard Trophy, you must fill in every location on the map. Probably the easiest way of unlocking the Trophy is to progress through the game and complete Confidant Events along the way.
In case you’re missing a location, you should be able to tell by noticing an empty bubble along the train route. To unlock, simply read the appropriate book and you should be good to go!
I’ve listed all the required locations in the list below along with details to unlock them:
- Akasaka Mitsuke – Field Trip
- Akihabara – Tower Confidant
- Aoyama-Itchome – School
- Asakusa – Shitamachi Reborn
- China Town – Chinese Sweets
- Ginza – 7/24
- Harajuku – Vague
- Ichigaya – Fishpond Spotter
- Ikebukuro – Museum of Stars
- Inokashira Park – Weekend Parks
- Jinbocho – Musty Pages
- Kanda – Star Confidant
- Maihama – Theme Park Escort
- Meiji Shrine – Tokyo Shrines
- Miura Beach – Beach Trip
- Nagatacho – Shido
- Ogikubo – Chariot Confidant
- Roppongi – Okumura
- Seaside Park – Nightlife Hotspots
- Shibuya – Commute
- Shinjuku – 6/18
- Suidobashi – Field Trip
- Tsukishima – Chariot Confidant
- Ueno – Emperor Confidant
- Yongen-Jaya – Home