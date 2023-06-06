This Persona 5 My Backyard Trophy Guide to help you unlock all hangout spots in the game to unlock the trophy if you are a completionist and need that platinum.

Persona 5 My Backyard Trophy

To unlock the My Backyard Trophy, you must fill in every location on the map. Probably the easiest way of unlocking the Trophy is to progress through the game and complete Confidant Events along the way.

In case you’re missing a location, you should be able to tell by noticing an empty bubble along the train route. To unlock, simply read the appropriate book and you should be good to go!

I’ve listed all the required locations in the list below along with details to unlock them:

Akasaka Mitsuke – Field Trip

Akihabara – Tower Confidant

Aoyama-Itchome – School

Asakusa – Shitamachi Reborn

China Town – Chinese Sweets

Ginza – 7/24

Harajuku – Vague

Ichigaya – Fishpond Spotter

Ikebukuro – Museum of Stars

Inokashira Park – Weekend Parks

Jinbocho – Musty Pages

Kanda – Star Confidant

Maihama – Theme Park Escort

Meiji Shrine – Tokyo Shrines

Miura Beach – Beach Trip

Nagatacho – Shido

Ogikubo – Chariot Confidant

Roppongi – Okumura

Seaside Park – Nightlife Hotspots

Shibuya – Commute

Shinjuku – 6/18

Suidobashi – Field Trip

Tsukishima – Chariot Confidant

Ueno – Emperor Confidant

Yongen-Jaya – Home