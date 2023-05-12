In our Persona 5 Haru and Yusuke Confidant Cooperation Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about ranking up with Empress and Emperor along with their cooperation abilities

Persona 5 Haru and Yusuke Confidant Cooperation Guide

Empress – Haru Okumura

Found on the school rooftop. She also enjoys gifts like the Heart Necklace, Chocolate Truffles and Glass Vase. You need to have your Proficiency at Level 5.

There are ten ranks of your confidant relationship with The Empress, Haru Okumura, that impact your relationship with her and your romance as well.

Rank 1

How to Gain : On School Rooftop After 10/30

Vegetable Cultivation

Allows you to cultivate battle vegetables with Haru on the school rooftop.

Rank 2

How to Gain : Rank 5 Proficiency and the Following Choices:

“Are you opening a cafe?” or “Are you starting a farm?” or “You like coffee?”

“He sounds suspicious.”

“This is a complex issue.” or “You might be wrong.” or “Maybe you should fire him.”

Baton Touch

Activate 1 More during battle and pass the follow-up attack to a teammate.

Rank 3

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“Not yet.” or “I have.” or “Too many times to count.”

“I don’t want to go with you.”

“It’ll be okay, I promise.” or “They won’t find out.” or “A phantom thief wouldn’t worry.”

Follow-Up Attack

After attacking, follow up with a critical attack that knocks down enemies.

Rank 4

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“That’s pricey.” or “It must be amazing.”

“Let’s ask him.”

“I’m not really sure.”

Celeb Talk

Allows you to reset the last answer and restart negotiations.

Rank 5

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“Somebody’s telling the truth.” or “Trust no one.”

“There has to be another way.”

“That doesn’t matter now.” or “I don’t think so.”

Selective Breeding

Increase the number of vegetables you can cultivate.

Rank 6

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“That’s fascinating.” or “You’re so studious.” or “Can you make some for me?”

“I had no idea.”

“That would be bad.” or “Black like coffee?”

“Be strong, Haru.”

Paper Fan Recovery

This removes negative status effects from teammates.

Rank 7

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“That sounds really tough…” or “What do you want to do?”

Soil Improvement

Decreases the number of days it takes to grow vegetables.

Rank 8

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“The soil?”

Endure

Survive an attack with 1 HP remaining.

Rank 9

How to Gain : The Following Choices:

“You’re very welcome.” or “You did amazing.”

“I like you too, Haru.” or “He saw us as good friends.”

Protect

Protect the player by taking the fatal blow.

Rank 10

How to Gain : Any Choice

Super Awakening

The character’s Persona evolves into the final form.

Emperor – Yusuke Kitagawa

Found in the after school in the day in the Shibuy Station Underground Walkway. Do note that you’ll need 4 ranks in Proficiency if you wish to go beyond rank-5.

There are ranks and choices that’ll give you points towards your relationship with Yusuke.

Rank 1

How to Gain : Automatically Unlocks on 6/18

Card Duplication

Allows you to craft low-level skill cards.

Rank 2

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“It’s novel.” or “It’s enigmatic.”

“I can’t wait.” or “I hope you’re right.”

Baton Touch

Activate 1 More during battle and pass the follow-up attack to a teammate.

Rank 3

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“Don’t let it bother you.”

“This isn’t like you.” or “You’re really giving up?”

Follow-Up Attack

After attacking, follow up with a critical attack that knocks down enemies.

Rank 4

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“Why are we in a boat?” or “I should bring a girl here.”

“Love comes in all forms.” or “Maybe you should train more.”

Artist Talk

Allows you to reset the last answer and restart negotiations.

Rank 5

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“Do you want me to strip?” or “I dunno if I can do it…”

“I’m sure you will.” or “It doesn’t look like it.” or “Do you want to give up?”

Card Duplication

Allows you to craft mid-level skill cards.

Rank 6

How to Gain : Rank 4 Proficiency and the Following Choice:

“It feels nostalgic.”

Paper Fan Recovery

This removes negative status effects from teammates.

Rank 7

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“What do you mean?”

“The truth is within you.”

Card Duplication

Allows you to craft high-level skill cards.

Rank 8

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“It has to be Ann.”

“You’ve really grown, Yusuke.”

Endure

Survive an attack with 1 HP remaining.

Rank 9

How to Gain : The Followin Choices:

“Her love for her son.” or “The pain of separation.”

“You’ve really changed, Yusuke.”

Protect

Protect the player by taking the fatal blow.

Rank 10

How to Gain : Any Choice.

Super Awakening

The character’s Persona evolves into the final form.