How To Raise Charm Social Stat In Persona 5

The Charm social stat in Persona 5 is mostly used to improve relationships with certain confidants and doesn’t have as much use outside of that feature unlike some other stats. Nevertheless, players should still invest some time in upgrading their Charm just for the sake of relationships.

This Persona 5 Charm guide will help players with useful tips and strategies as well as the best ways to increase their Charm when it comes to dealing with others.

How to increase Charm in Persona 5 Royal

Following are certain ways or activities that help you increase your Charm stat in P5 Royal.

Visiting the Bathhouse

The best way to raise Charm is to visit the Bathhouse right outside of Café LeBlanc.

Simply spending time there and taking a bath will result in a decent amount of Charm increase for players, which is a bit weird. However, visiting the bathhouse requires some money, so they should keep that in mind and not overdo it.

To gain bonus charm, you should visit the bathhouse on Mondays or Thursdays. If it is raining, any day even if it is not a Monday or a Thursday will grant players some bonus Charm boost.

Apart from this method, you will end up encountering other ways to increase your Charm in Persona 5 Royal.

School activities

If you have a decent Knowledge stat, then excelling in school exams can give you up to a +3 Charm increase.

Spend time with Confidants

Spending time with certain confidants, such as Ichiko Ohya and Toranosuke Yoshida is another way of boosting your Charm.

To find Ichiko Ohya you can head to Shinjuku. There at Crossroads Bar, you can find her. You will get +3 every time spending time with her.

To spend time with Toranosuke, you must work at the Beef Bowl Shop. Once Yoshida notices you are working there, you will get an invitation to listen to his speech. After spending time together, you will get a 3 points increment in Persona 5 Royal Charm Social stat.

Going to Maid Cafe

Visiting and eating out at the Maid Cafe ends up increasing the Charm stat. You can get +2 Charm every time you visit this café in Akihabara. Ordering the secret menu gives you even more Charm points.

Reading books

Just like every other social stat, books can also help with Charm. Players can check out books from their school library or purchase them from various bookstores. Finishing these books will increase their Charm stat. The book’s description should tell the player exactly which stat it improves. After getting the correct book, players can either read it in the library or on the commute to and from school