Persona 4 Golden Clothes and Accessories Guide

By Talal

In P4 Golden, Clothes and Accessories are equip-able items. Accessory items provide special boosts to the character you equip them to, while clothing items add a new look to your character. In this Persona 4 Golden Accessories and Clothes guide, we will list all the accessories and clothes present in P4G.

Persona 4 Golden Clothes and Accessories

Accessories provide a boost to evasion, stats etc. similar to Auto Skills. Only one accessory can be equipped to a character at a time.

New Accessories can be obtained through Side Quests. They can also be purchased from Daidara Metalworks in the Central Shopping District.

Sell Materials obtained from winning battles to make new accessories available for sale.

Portrait Medal 
How to obtain: Earn top score for May Mid Terms. Receive from Nanako.
Effect: Increases Strength by 5

Paper Armband
How to obtain: Earn top score for July Finals. Receive from Nanako.
Effect: Increases All Stats by 5

Bead Ring
How to obtain: Earn top score for October Mid Terms. Receive from Nanako.
Effect: Increases Evasion against magic

Silver Bangle
How to obtain: Christmas Present from Rise when in a Relationship
Effect: Increases max SP by 50%.

Reader King      
How to obtain: Read all Books in one game
Effect: Increases Magic by 10

Omnipotence Orb          
How to obtain: Earn all legendary Weapons and Armor, then fight The Reaper again.
Effect: Blocks all elemental attacks save for Almighty damage

Clothes

Clothes determine how your character looks while you roam around in the dungeons and in battles. Different clothing items are listed below.

The majority clothes can be bought from Croco Fur, while some are obtained as rewards from different tasks.

Clothing items for all characters

Agent Set
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 19,400

Festival Set
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 46,490

Butler Clothing Set (Guys Only)
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 39,600

Cheer Squad Set
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 59,800

Maid Clothing Sett (Ladies Only)
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 200,000

Neo Featherman Set
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 99,800

Halloween Costume
Found: Given on Oct 30th
Price: Free

Gekkou Uniform (Guys Only)
Found: Get the Highest Marks then talk to Ms. Kashiwagi
Price: Free

Gekkou Uniform (Ladies Only)
Found: Get the Highest marks during the Final Exam in Feb then speak to Ms. Kashiwagi
Price: Free

Yu Narukami Clothes

Yasogami School Uniform
Found: Default
Price: Free

Winter Clothes
Found: Default
Price: Free

Cool Trunks
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 9,800

Cleaning Uniform
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 14,800

Hardboiled Look
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 34,500

Deep Blue Clothes         
Found: Complete Empress S.Link
Price: Free

Chie Satonaka Clothes

Fighter Armor
Found: Quest #66
Price: Free

Kung Fu Costume
Found: Pet the Fox in the Midnight Channel/June 25th
Price: Free

Stripped Bikini
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 24,980

Yosuke Hanamura Clothes

Summer Trunks
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 9,800

Junes Apron
Found: Interact with the Junes Staff near the Elevator
Price: Free

Yukiko Amagi Clothes

Tsukesage
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 19,800

Trim Bikini
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 24,980

Ceremonial Kimono
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 49, 800

Magical Armor 
Found: Quest #67
Price: Free

Kanji Tatsumi Clothes

Dangerous Briefs
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 17,500

Kingpin Duster
Found: Pet the fox in the Midnight Channel/March 20th
Price: Free

Working Clothes
Found: Interact with Kanji’s mother at the Textile Shop after reaching S. Link Lvl 8.

Teddie Clothes

Sailor Trunks
Found: Croco Fur
Price: 17,500

Junes Apron
Found: Interact with Junes Staff Member near the Elevator
Price: Free

Naoto Shirogane Clothes

Coronet Armor
Found: Quest #65
Price: Free

Swimsuit
Found: Quest #68
Price: Free

Yasogami Girl Uniform
Found: Chose Naoto as your lover and stay with her on Christmas with Social Rank 10
Price: Free

