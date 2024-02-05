Palworld: Elizabee Boss Location & How To Catch

Elizabee is one of the few interesting Grass Pals in Palworld and an extremely efficient worker for your base. However, catching one is not as easy as it might seem.

She is not especially tough on her own but what makes things a bit complicated is the fact that she is always accompanied by 2 or 3 Beegardes which are some of the more annoying Pals to fight in Palworld.

Despite it all it is worth the effort to fight and capture Elizabee and the Beegardes as all of them will drop Honey which is an extremely valuable resource if you are into breeding Pals. You might also find an Elizabee Staff that can be used to craft a spear.

Even though you can encounter some rare Elizabees in the open world, it is advisable to go for the Alpha variant of Elizabee and beat her in a boss fight for the added benefit of Ancient Technology points and Ancient Civilization Parts. In this guide, we will help you find Elizabee Boss location and tell you the best ways to defeat her.

Where to find Elizabee in Palworld?

Elizabee is one of the Alpha Pals you can encounter as World Bosses in Palworld at level 31. Her fight location will be marked on your map once you approach the nearby area north of Elphidran and Petallia. This location will be marked at the coordinates 20,-157 but if you were to simply run around that area you are likely to not find it there.

To reach Elizabee, you must reach the coordinates 32, -185 and enter through the cave. Now head straight and eventually, you will come across the Elizabee Boss lair.

How to catch Elizabee

As you enter the cave you will find out that Elizabee is not the only enemy you need to beware of. As said earlier, she will be protected by a few Beegardes that will try to latch onto you and detonate, taking off a good chunk of your health bar.

It is recommended that you purely focus on dealing with the Beegardes first to make the fight a bit easier. Elizabee is a level 31 boss fight so make sure to match her level or at least have a few good Fire Pals to deal decent damage to her.

Once you and your Pals have managed to whittle down her health enough, throw a few Mega Spheres at her to test out your luck but she will most likely only be captured using a Giga Sphere which can be unlocked at level 20. Once you have caught her she will be available to you in your Palbox.

Other ways to capture Elizabee

If you have not leveled up enough to beat Elizabee in the boss fight or want a simpler catch, you can find this Pal spawning at lower levels in a few sections of the map as well. Elizabee spawns relatively more frequently in the area northwest of the Hypocrite Hill.

Another way to acquire an Elizabee in Palworld is through Breeding, you can crossbreed several Pals to hatch it from an egg. There are several breeding combinations for this but the easiest one is most likely Suzaku and Vanwyrm Cryst.