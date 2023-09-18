NBA 2K24 Best Small Forward (SF) Builds For Current And Next-Gen

The Small Forward is a balanced position that can be considered more of an “all-rounder” in NBA. They’re shorter than Power Forward but that doesn’t mean they are incapable. A Small Forward’s height and speed are their main strengths and they are mostly relied on for scoring, and defense, and are usually the secondary or tertiary rebounds. For that reason, NBA 2K24 Small Forward builds heavily rely on shooting, ball handling, and some defense attributes.

Given the 5 playable positions and over 100 archetype positions in NBA 2K24, creating the best Small Forward builds can be quite challenging and time-consuming. Lucky for you, we have done the theory and build crafting part so all you have to do is follow our recommended NBA 2K24 SF builds and you will be golden.

2-Way 3PT Shot Creator build

Body Settings

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 190lbs

Wingspan: 7’1″

Finishing

Close Shot: 47

Driving Layup: 67

Driving Dunk: 80

Shooting

Mid-Range shot: 70

Three-point shot: 85

Free Throw: 83

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 77

Ball Handle: 87

Speed with Ball: 79

Defence / Rebounding

Interior Defence: 34

Perimeter Defence: 94

Steal: 93

Defensive Rebound: 49

Physicals

Speed: 90

Acceleration: 77

Strength: 55

Vertical: 70

Stamina: 99

Hybrid Defender build

Body Settings

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 187lbs

Wingspan: 7’5″

Finishing

Close Shot: 48

Driving Layup: 67

Driving Dunk: 87

Standing Dunk: 83

Shooting

Mid-Range shot: 64

Three-point shot: 79

Free Throw: 77

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 76

Ball Handle: 41

Speed with Ball: 34

Defence / Rebounding

Interior Defence: 72

Perimeter Defence: 94

Steal: 95

Offensive Rebound: 39

Defensive Rebound: 87

Physicals

Speed: 84

Acceleration: 77

Strength: 60

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 99

Small Forward Inside Out Scorer build

Body Settings

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 190lbs

Wingspan: 7’3″

Finishing

Close Shot: 71

Driving Layup: 84

Driving Dunk: 93

Standing Dunk: 38

Shooting

Mid-Range shot: 64

Three-point shot: 79

Free Throw: 58

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 76

Ball Handle: 87

Speed with Ball: 77

Defence / Rebounding

Perimeter Defence: 85

Steal: 85

Block: 30

Defensive Rebound: 40

Physicals

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 84

Strength: 50

Vertical: 85

Stamina: 93

Small Forward Stretch build

Stretch, as the name suggests, is one of our tallest SF builds in NBA 2K24. With a height of 6’9, the SF Stretch build focuses on a balanced playstyle while still maintaining superiority in offense, defense and passing.

With HoF Catch and Shoot badge, you will be quite deadly during offense as your jumpshot sees a massive accuracy boost after receiving a pass. Your layups and dunks are also going to be quite strong with the Stretch build in NBA 2K24 due to how we have distributed attribute points.

3-Level Threat build

Modeled after Kevin Durant, our 3-Level threat SF build is exceptional if you want a Small Forward build with great ball handling and midrange shots. With a 90 in Mid-Range shot, worrying about 3-points will be a thing of the past. A high Driving Dunk attribute and badges to support dunking and layups make you a scoring machine.

Best Badges for Small Forward (SF) builds in NBA 2K24

Badges are an important part of any builds in NBA 2K24 as they affect and enhance the attributes of the builds. Hence we bring you the best possible badges to use for your Small Forward builds in 2K24. We will also provide brief explanations for the badges.

Limitless Range

Limitless Range is the most important badge for an SF build which is tilted more towards assist. This allows an SF build to maintain distance and shoot on a longer range whilst quickly returning back to their main position. It basically improves the range from which a player can shoot.

Clamps

As a small forward, having a strong obstruction for the enemy is important. Clamps defensive badge provides you with an improved Perimeter defense and Strength at the same, keeping the much-needed balance for a perfect Small Forward Build.

Bunny

For Small Forwards, the Bunny badge is needed when going offensive against the enemy team as they use hop steps when going for a layup or a dunk.

Glove

For a more defensive side, the Small Forward builds can quickly steal from enemy ball handling builds. As SFs are supposed to be versatile, it is a good way to defend and quickly switch over to an offense and turn the tables.