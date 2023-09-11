NBA 2K24 Contact Dunk Requirements

The MyCareer mode from the previous title sees some major changes in NBA 2K24, especially the introduction of new contact dunk requirements.

While you can select any default template and play as an NBA legend, there is also an option to make your own character build with custom attributes.

Without having the proper knowledge of all dunking requirements, you can’t expect to perform contact dunks in 2K24.

Each requirement varies depending on the type of dunk you want to perform. Keep reading the guide below to know all contact dunk requirements in the game.

The contact dunk requirements vary between each of the four dunk types in NBA 2K24: One-foot, Two-foot, Standing, and Alley Oops. These are further divided into Small, Pro, and Elite – each of these having slightly different traits and height than the base requirement.

Type Minimum Traits and Height Small You will need Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Pro You will need Driving Dunk 87+, Vertical 75+ Elite You will need Driving Dunk 94+, Vertical 82+

Type Minimum Traits and Height Small You will need Driving Dunk 93+, Vertical 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Pro You will need Driving Dunk 89+, Vertical 78+ Elite You will need Driving Dunk 96+, Vertical 86+

Standing Dunks

Type Minimum Traits and Height Pro Standing You will need Standing Dunk 80+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10″ Elite You will need Driving Dunk 90+, Vertical 75+, Height at least 6’10″

Alley-Oops Dunks

Type Minimum Traits and Height Small You will need Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Big You will need Standing Dunk 85+, Driving Dunk 70+, Vertical 60+, Height At Least 6’10” Pro You will need Driving Dunk 84+, Vertical 70+ Elite You will need Driving Dunk 92+, Vertical 80+

Now that you have grasped all the contact dunk requirements in NBA 2K24, it’s time to smash opponent teams with your flashy dunks and win games for your team.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Keep in mind that these requirements are just the first step toward performing dunks in the game. The actual thing will happen only after you do manual actions through game commands.