NBA 2K24 Best Power Forward (PF) Builds For Current And Next-Gen

Having a versatile character in a basketball match is ideal for winning the games and maintaining a streak. Power Forward players in NBA 2K24 work in coordination with the center-stationed players to carry out a perfect offensive strike. In this guide, we will present you with some best NBA 2K24 Power Forward builds, regardless of their archetypes.

During some instances in the game where the opponents are close to the basket, the Power Forward jumps in to save you from their offense. While performing such defensive moves, they usually place themselves under the basket in the game. This puts your NBA 2K24 Power Forward player in the perfect position to score for your team.

One thing to note is that, unlike in previous years, which version of the game you play has no impact on the builds. As such, whether it is the current/old generation of NBA 2K24 or the next-gen version (PS5/Xbox Series) our NBA 2K24 Power Forward (PF) builds will still be totally viable.

Our NBA 2K24 PF builds will be focused on a variety of player body settings so you should have a good idea of how to design your player in MyPlayer Builder.

Power Forward Build 1 (current/next-gen)

Body Settings

Height: 6’9’’

Weight: 231lbs

Wingspan: 7’7’’

Finishing

Close Shot: 33

Driving Layup: 53

Driving Dunk: 73

Standing Dunk: 45

Post Control: 30

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 63

Three-Point Shot: 78

Free Throw: 68

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 87

Ball Handle: 52

Speed With Ball: 27

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 82

Perimeter Defense: 82

Steal: 85

Block: 92

Offensive Rebound: 83

Defensive Rebound: 93

Physicals

Speed: 77

Acceleration: 62

Strength: 90

Vertical: 85

Stamina: 95

Finishing Badges

Posterizer

Slithery

Precision Dunker

Shooting Badges

Blinders

Green Machine

Spot Finder

Playmaking Badges

Bail Out

Relay Passer

Touch Passer

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Ankle

Work Horse

Post Lockdown

Power Forward Build 2 (current/next-gen)

Body Settings

Height: 6’10’’

Weight: 228lbs

Wingspan: 6’11’’

Finishing

Close Shot: 45

Driving Layup: 67

Driving Dunk: 86

Standing Dunk: 73

Post Control: 32

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 70

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: 80

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 87

Ball Handle: 52

Speed With Ball: –

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 81

Perimeter Defense: 80

Steal: 73

Block: 87

Offensive Rebound: 75

Defensive Rebound: 84

Physicals

Speed: 74

Acceleration: 60

Strength: 90

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 98

Finishing Badges

Posterizer

Slithery

Precision Dunker

Shooting Badges

Catch and Shoot

Corner Specialist

Deadeye

Playmaking Badges

Break Starter

Bail Out

Needle Threader

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Anchor

94 Feet

Challenger

Power Forward Build 3 (current/next-gen)

Body Settings

Height: 6’9’’

Weight: 235lbs

Wingspan: 7’7’’

Finishing

Close Shot: 54

Driving Layup: 74

Driving Dunk: 94

Standing Dunk: 83

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 27

Three-Point Shot: –

Free Throw: 52

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 85

Ball Handle: 51

Speed With Ball: –

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 77

Perimeter Defense: 85

Steal: 85

Block: 92

Offensive Rebound: 77

Defensive Rebound: 92

Physicals

Speed: 73

Acceleration: 65

Strength: 94

Vertical: 87

Stamina: 89

Finishing Badges

Aerial Wizard

Spin Cycle

Two Step

Shooting Badges

Middy Magician

Guard Up

Spot Finder

Playmaking Badges

Bail Out

Dimer

Break Starter

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Rebound Chaser

Pogo Stick

Boxout Beast

Best Badges for Power Forward in NBA 2K24

Badges play an important role in any build and they are directly associated with the attributes of the player. From the list of the aforementioned badges that we have used in our builds, we have picked some best ones for you.

Here you can have a brief explanation regarding these best badges for the Power Forward position builds.

Posterizer

A Power Forward player must be capable of taking on the ball from the Centers and if he has any chance of scoring he must go for a dunking shot. Keeping this in mind, Posterizer is one of the best Finishing badges for this role as it enhances the capability of the player to throw a dunk shot. This badge is most effective against the enemy defenders as well.

Break Starter

Well, the Power Forwards mostly play in the center and around the paint but for some defensive scenarios, they do come back near the rim. On the defense, as long as they have the ball, they must go for a deep outlet pass to shift the pressure on the opponent’s side. Break Starter is very helpful in this regard as this playmaking badge specifically targets the accuracy of the deep outlet passes.

Anchor

Protecting the rim must be the highest priority task in the basketball game. With the help of this badge, we can set the defense of the rim at a high level. Additionally, the defensive Anchor badge also enhances the player’s ability to resist block shots as well.

Best Animations for Power Forward

Following are some of the best Jumpshot animations you can select for your NBA 2K24 Power Forward player builds.

For Height in between 6’5’’ and 6’10’’

Lower Base: Kobe Bryant

Upper Release 1: Oscar Robertson – 100% Animation Blending

Upper Release 2: –

For this Jumpshot for your PF Build under the height of 6’5’’, you will get an A+ on Release Height, Release Speed, and Defense Immunity and an A- in Timing Impact.

For Height at least 6’5’’

Lower Base: Chris Bosh

Upper Release 1: Toni Kukoc – 88% Animation Blending

Upper Release 2: Maxi Kleber, 12% Animation Blending

For this Jumpshot for your PF Build under the height of 6’5’’, you will get an A in Release Height, A in Release Speed, and Defense Immunity, and an A- in Timing Impact.