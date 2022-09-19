NBA 2k23 is all about creating your legacy with your dream team. Players have all the liberty to customize their team players, and they can play around with various settings, which gives the best results upon correct tweaking. This guide will provide a build with the most badges and badge points in NBA 2K23, making you an absolute beast with buffs in the field.
Badges are basically attributes and an in-game mechanic in the NBA 2K series, which, upon unlocking and adding to your builds, grants your players with special abilities and advantages.
NBA 2K23 build with most badges
This build is for people who like playing with Point Guard players. It has a total of 90 Badge Points and gives incredible boosts to your player to act like a Demi-God on the field.
We’ve tried adjusting attributes so that it doesn’t compromise the players’ performance and still lets you get more than enough buffs.
With the settings below, you should be able to get this beast build. This build can reach an overall 99 rating and is further upgraded with various Badge Points.
They include Finishing Badges, Shooting Badges, Playmaking Badges, and Rebounding/Defensive Badges.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 196lbs
- Wingspan: 6’10″
- Body Shape: Compact
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 80
- Driving Layup: 82
- Driving Dunk: 90
- Standing Dunk: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 80
- Three-Point Shot: 85
- Free Throw: 74
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 80
- Ball Handle: 85
- Speed with Ball: 90
Defense / Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 26
- Perimeter Defense: 86
- Steal: 85
- Defensive Rebound:41
Physicals
- Speed: 90
- Acceleration: 90
- Strength: 36
- Vertical: 80
- Stamina: 95
Finishing Badges
- Aerial Wizard: Gold
- Backdown Punisher: Bronze
- Dream Shake: Bronze
- Drop Stepper: Bronze
- Giant Slayer: Hall of Fame
- Masher: Silver
- Post Spin Technician: Silver
- Acrobat: Silver
- Fast Twitch: Silver
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
- Pro Touch: Hall of Fame
- Limitless Takeoff: Gold (Core Badge)
- Posterizer: Silver
- Slithery: Sliver
Shooting Badges
- Claymore: Gold
- Clutch Shooter: Hall of Fame
- Comeback Kid: Hall of Fame
- Corner Specialist: Gold
- Guard Up: Gold
- Middy Magician: Gold
- Slippery Off-Ball: Hall of Fame
- Volume Shooter Hall of Fame
- Amped: Gold
- Catch and Shoot: Gold
- Green Machine: Gold
- Space Creator: Hall of Fame
- Agent 3: Silver
- Blinders: Silver
- Deadeye: Silver
- Limitless Range: Silver (Core Badge)
Playmaking Badges
- Ankle Breaker: Hall of Fame
- Break Starter: Gold
- Dimer: Gold
- Floor General: Gold
- Needle Threader: Silver
- Post Playmaker: Gold
- Special Delivery: Hall of Fame
- Vice Grip: Hall of Fame
- Ball Out: Silver
- Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame
- Quick First Step: Hall of Fame
- Unpluckable: Gold
- Clamp Breaker: Gold (Core Badge)
- Handles For Days: Silver
- Killer Combos: Silver
- Mismatch Energy: Silver
Rebounding Badges
- Boxout Beast: Bronze
- Chase Down Artist: Bronze
- Off-Ball Post: Hall of Fame
- Pogo Stick: Bronze
- Post Lockdown: Bronze
- Rebound Chaser: Bronze
- Ankle Braces: Hall of Fame
- Menace: Gold
- Pick Dodger: Gold
- Work Horse: Hall of Fame
- Challenger: Gold (Core Badge)
- Clamps: Silver
- Glove: Silver
- Interceptor: Silver
Takeovers
Primary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision
Secondary Takeover: Easy Blow-Bys