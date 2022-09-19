NBA 2k23 is all about creating your legacy with your dream team. Players have all the liberty to customize their team players, and they can play around with various settings, which gives the best results upon correct tweaking. This guide will provide a build with the most badges and badge points in NBA 2K23, making you an absolute beast with buffs in the field.

Badges are basically attributes and an in-game mechanic in the NBA 2K series, which, upon unlocking and adding to your builds, grants your players with special abilities and advantages.

NBA 2K23 build with most badges

This build is for people who like playing with Point Guard players. It has a total of 90 Badge Points and gives incredible boosts to your player to act like a Demi-God on the field.

We’ve tried adjusting attributes so that it doesn’t compromise the players’ performance and still lets you get more than enough buffs.

With the settings below, you should be able to get this beast build. This build can reach an overall 99 rating and is further upgraded with various Badge Points.

They include Finishing Badges, Shooting Badges, Playmaking Badges, and Rebounding/Defensive Badges.

Body Settings

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 196lbs

Wingspan: 6’10″

Body Shape: Compact

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 80

Driving Layup: 82

Driving Dunk: 90

Standing Dunk: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 80

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: 74

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 80

Ball Handle: 85

Speed with Ball: 90

Defense / Rebounding

Interior Defense: 26

Perimeter Defense: 86

Steal: 85

Defensive Rebound:41

Physicals

Speed: 90

Acceleration: 90

Strength: 36

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 95

Finishing Badges

Aerial Wizard: Gold

Backdown Punisher: Bronze

Dream Shake: Bronze

Drop Stepper: Bronze

Giant Slayer: Hall of Fame

Masher: Silver

Post Spin Technician: Silver

Acrobat: Silver

Fast Twitch: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Pro Touch: Hall of Fame

Limitless Takeoff: Gold (Core Badge)

Posterizer: Silver

Slithery: Sliver

Shooting Badges

Claymore: Gold

Clutch Shooter: Hall of Fame

Comeback Kid: Hall of Fame

Corner Specialist: Gold

Guard Up: Gold

Middy Magician: Gold

Slippery Off-Ball: Hall of Fame

Volume Shooter Hall of Fame

Amped: Gold

Catch and Shoot: Gold

Green Machine: Gold

Space Creator: Hall of Fame

Agent 3: Silver

Blinders: Silver

Deadeye: Silver

Limitless Range: Silver (Core Badge)

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Hall of Fame

Break Starter: Gold

Dimer: Gold

Floor General: Gold

Needle Threader: Silver

Post Playmaker: Gold

Special Delivery: Hall of Fame

Vice Grip: Hall of Fame

Ball Out: Silver

Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame

Quick First Step: Hall of Fame

Unpluckable: Gold

Clamp Breaker: Gold (Core Badge)

Handles For Days: Silver

Killer Combos: Silver

Mismatch Energy: Silver

Rebounding Badges

Boxout Beast: Bronze

Chase Down Artist: Bronze

Off-Ball Post: Hall of Fame

Pogo Stick: Bronze

Post Lockdown: Bronze

Rebound Chaser: Bronze

Ankle Braces: Hall of Fame

Menace: Gold

Pick Dodger: Gold

Work Horse: Hall of Fame

Challenger: Gold (Core Badge)

Clamps: Silver

Glove: Silver

Interceptor: Silver

Takeovers

Primary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision

Secondary Takeover: Easy Blow-Bys