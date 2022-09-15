NBA 2K23 Best Point Guard Builds

Point Guards, known as the heart of the game, have multiple roles in every match. They need to be good at offense, able to determine the requirements of the match and turn to defense whenever they are needed to do so.
Although a lot of other positions require players to invest in a single set of skills, Point Guards are trickier as you need to balance out defense and offense together.
The following guide will help you build the best Point Guards in NBA 2K23. Take note that the builds below are compatible with both the old and next-generation versions.
Best Point Guard builds to take the court in NBA 2K23
Shot Creator Build #1 (Old/Next Gen)
Body Settings
Height: 6’1’’
Weight: 170lbs
Wingspan: 6’7’’
Body Shape: Slight
Finishing
Close Shot: 53
Driving Layup: 77
Driving Dunk: 80
Standing Dunk: –
Post Control: –
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 80
Three-Point Shot: 92
Free Throw: 86
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 80
Ball Handle: 92
Speed With Ball 86
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 67
Perimeter Defense: 56
Steal: –
Block: –
Offensive Rebound: –
Defensive Rebound: –
Physicals
Speed: 85
Acceleration: 94
Strength: 28
Vertical: 60
Stamina: 99
Takeover
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Pull-up Precision
Shot Creator Build #2 (Old/Next Gen)
Body Settings
Height: 6’5’’
Weight: 200lbs
Wingspan: 6’7’’
Body Shape: Defined
Finishing
Close Shot: 55
Driving Layup: 80
Driving Dunk: 85
Standing Dunk: 38
Post Control: 25
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 81
Three-Point Shot: 92
Free Throw: 71
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 70
Ball Handle: 92
Speed With Ball: 86
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: –
Perimeter Defense: 55
Steal: –
Block: –
Offensive Rebound: –
Defensive Rebound: –
Physicals
Speed: 85
Acceleration: 80
Strength: 30
Vertical: 75
Stamina: 90
Finishing Badges
Limitless Takeoff: Silver
Posterizer: Silver
Fearless Finisher: Silver
Giant Slayer: Hall of Fame
Shooting Badges
Limitless Range: Gold
Dead Eye: Gold
Blinders: Gold
Green Machine: Silver
Guard Up: Gold
Amped: Gold
Clutch Shooter: Bronze
Playmaking Badges
Quick First Step: Hall of Fame
Mismatch Expert: Gold
Handles For Days: Gold
Unpluckable: Bronze
Killer Combos: Gold
Bail Out: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
Menace: Bronze
Off-Ball Pest: Bronze
Takeover
Primary Takeover: Spot Up Shooter
Secondary Takeover: Slasher
Shot Creator Build #3 (Old/Next Gen)
Body Settings
Height: 6’2’’
Weight: 185lbs
Wingspan: 6’3’’
Body Shape: Solid
Finishing
Close Shot: 72
Driving Layup: 85
Driving Dunk: 70
Standing Dunk: 35
Post Control: 25
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 85
Three-Point Shot: 99
Free Throw: 75
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 75
Ball Handle: 95
Speed With Ball: 82
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: –
Perimeter Defense: 55
Steal: 70
Block: –
Offensive Rebound: –
Defensive Rebound: –
Physicals
Speed: 80
Acceleration: 80
Strength: 65
Vertical: 35
Stamina: 90
Finishing Badges
Limitless Takeoff: Gold
Faster Twitch: Silver
Fearless Finisher: Silver
Giant Slayer: Hall of Fame
Shooting Badges
Agent: Hall of Fame
Limitless Range: Gold
Green Machine: Silver
Amped: Gold
Catch and Shoot: Bronze
Playmaking Badges
Quick First Step: Hall of Fame
Mismatch Expert: Gold
Handles For Days: Gold
Unpluckable: Silver
Defense/Rebounding Badges
Menace: Bronze
Chase Down Artist: Bronze
Takeover
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Negative Impact