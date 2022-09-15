NBA 2K23 Best Point Guard Builds

Point Guards, known as the heart of the game, have multiple roles in every match. They need to be good at offense, able to determine the requirements of the match and turn to defense whenever they are needed to do so.

Although a lot of other positions require players to invest in a single set of skills, Point Guards are trickier as you need to balance out defense and offense together.

The following guide will help you build the best Point Guards in NBA 2K23. Take note that the builds below are compatible with both the old and next-generation versions.

Best Point Guard builds to take the court in NBA 2K23

Shot Creator Build #1 (Old/Next Gen)

Body Settings

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 170lbs

Wingspan: 6’7’’

Body Shape: Slight

Finishing

Close Shot: 53

Driving Layup: 77

Driving Dunk: 80

Standing Dunk: –

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 80

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 86

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 80

Ball Handle: 92

Speed With Ball 86

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 67

Perimeter Defense: 56

Steal: –

Block: –

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: –

Physicals

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 94

Strength: 28

Vertical: 60

Stamina: 99

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Pull-up Precision



Shot Creator Build #2 (Old/Next Gen)

Body Settings

Height: 6’5’’

Weight: 200lbs

Wingspan: 6’7’’

Body Shape: Defined

Finishing

Close Shot: 55

Driving Layup: 80

Driving Dunk: 85

Standing Dunk: 38

Post Control: 25

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 81

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 71

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 92

Speed With Ball: 86

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: –

Perimeter Defense: 55

Steal: –

Block: –

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: –

Physicals

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 80

Strength: 30

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 90

Finishing Badges

Limitless Takeoff: Silver

Posterizer: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Giant Slayer: Hall of Fame

Shooting Badges

Limitless Range: Gold

Dead Eye: Gold

Blinders: Gold

Green Machine: Silver

Guard Up: Gold

Amped: Gold

Clutch Shooter: Bronze

Playmaking Badges

Quick First Step: Hall of Fame

Mismatch Expert: Gold

Handles For Days: Gold

Unpluckable: Bronze

Killer Combos: Gold

Bail Out: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Menace: Bronze

Off-Ball Pest: Bronze

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Spot Up Shooter

Secondary Takeover: Slasher



Shot Creator Build #3 (Old/Next Gen)

Body Settings

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 185lbs

Wingspan: 6’3’’

Body Shape: Solid

Finishing

Close Shot: 72

Driving Layup: 85

Driving Dunk: 70

Standing Dunk: 35

Post Control: 25

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 85

Three-Point Shot: 99

Free Throw: 75

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

Ball Handle: 95

Speed With Ball: 82

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: –

Perimeter Defense: 55

Steal: 70

Block: –

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: –

Physicals

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 80

Strength: 65

Vertical: 35

Stamina: 90

Finishing Badges

Limitless Takeoff: Gold

Faster Twitch: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Giant Slayer: Hall of Fame

Shooting Badges

Agent: Hall of Fame

Limitless Range: Gold

Green Machine: Silver

Amped: Gold

Catch and Shoot: Bronze

Playmaking Badges

Quick First Step: Hall of Fame

Mismatch Expert: Gold

Handles For Days: Gold

Unpluckable: Silver

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Menace: Bronze

Chase Down Artist: Bronze

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Negative Impact