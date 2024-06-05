Molli The Fletcher’s – How to Get Ice Fruit And Chuchu Jelly

Molli the Fletcher’s is a minor side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which rewards you for being kind to others. This quest takes place in Rito Village of Tabantha Tundra, home to the champions of the skies.

In this guide, we will discuss how to trigger this quest and complete it immediately. As this is an extremely cold region, we recommend purchasing and equipping the Snowquill Armor.

Talk To Molly at her Home

To start Molli the Fletcher’s quest, you need to listen to Rito’s children’s song called Song of the Stormwind Ark. This song is directly related to the Regional Phenomena happening in Tabantha Tundra.

Once the song is over, all the children will disperse. Molli (the pink-haired Rito) will go back to her residence. It is near the armor shop.

Simply follow Molly back to her residence (3616, 1793, 0214) and talk to her. This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

How to Get Ice Fruit or Chuchu Jelly for Molli

Molli will ask you to give her an Ice Fruit or a White Chuchu Jelly. These are very common items that you can easily acquire on your way to Rito Village.

In case you don’t have any Ice Fruit or the White Chuchu Jelly, travel north towards the Hebra Trailhead Lodge. You will notice a lot of ice fruit on your path.

Once you have any of these items, return to Rito Village by using the Gatakis Shrine. Return to Molli’s location and hand over the Ice Fruit to her. This will complete Molli the Fletcher’s side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Molli will give you 10x Arrows as a reward. You will need these arrows and a lot more to take down Colgera in the Wind Temple.