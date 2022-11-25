Modern Warfare 2 Best Loadouts

Modern Warfare 2 has multiple playstyles based on a custom or pre-made loadout that you can select. You can customize the loadout to suit your preferred method of playing for example if you like sniping you can use a sniper as your primary weapon.

Being a relatively balanced game, it’s impossible to find an edge with every gun since it really depends upon the shooter. But MW2 is no stranger to overpowered loadouts and class setups if you know what you’re best at. We’ve compiled a list of the best loadouts for multiple playstyles in Modern Warfare 2:

While there is no specific ‘Best’ loadout as it depends entirely on the way you play, there are some loadouts that stand out in terms of power. These MWII loadouts have the best mix of guns, perks, and specials to take advantage of whatever situation you find yourself in.

Medium distance loadout

Primary: Kastov-74U

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Barrel: None

Rear Grip: None

Stock: Otrezat Stock

Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Secondary: P890

Attachments

Muzzle: Forge DX90-F

Barrel: XRK Tacops Barrel

Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip

Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Laser: FJX Diod-70

This is one of the best class setups in CoD MW2, as you can run it from medium range and is even great for close quarters. The Kastov-74U is one of the best guns in the game right now and it’s great fun to play with. Complimented with the pistol, it makes for a solid loadout.

The LMG class

Primary: RAAL MG

Attachments

Muzzle: None

Barrel: .5 Demo Field Pro Barrel

Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

Stock: None

Laser: FSS OLE

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Secondary: Combat knife

The RAAL MG is a super strong gun in terms of damage in Call of Duty MW2 and has an easy enough recoil pattern with these attachments. You’re gonna do a ton of damage and can shoot super-fast.

Its only downside is its weight, which slows you down immensely which is why we added the combat knife as a secondary, so you can switch to it when you need to move around quickly.

Sniper-Assault hybrid loadout

Primary: Victus XMR

Attachments

Muzzle: None

Barrel: None

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 grip

Stock: XRK RISE 50

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

Secondary: STB 556

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Barrel: 18″ Bruen Guerilla

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

Optic: SZ Holotherm

The Victus is probably the best sniper in the game right now after the launch of CoD MW2 season 1. The attachments make it much more accurate and precise. The STB 556 is a great assault rifle to compliment the sniper so you can switch based on your distance to your victim or the map you’re playing.

The ‘Quick Scope’ loadout

Primary: SP-R 208

Attachments

Barrel: 23.5 Fluted R-67

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Secondary: Lachmann Sub

Attachments

Muzzle: SA Schalldampfer 99

Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12″

Stock: LM Stockless Mod

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

This is a ridiculously fun and widely powerful class to use. You are super-fast and snappy holding the SP-R especially if you tune the attachments to improve your velocity. Since the SP-R is a rifle, you can quick scope for your kills and it’s great for a medium to long range and will one hit whatever you’re aiming at.

The secondary can be replaced with any you prefer however in case you’re around close quarters or out of ammo switch to your secondary to quickly gun down your enemy.

Run n Gun loadout

Primary: Bas-P

Attachments

Barrel: 10.5” Bruen Typhon

Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Secondary: P890

Attachments

Muzzle: Forge DX90-F

Barrel: XRK Tacops Barrel

Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip

Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Laser: FJX Diod-70

The Bas-P is arguably the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2 right now. Its fire rate is amazing, and it has basically no recoil, so the skill required to use it is minimal. It’s great for close quarters and if you tune the attachments right you can make it even more powerful than it already is.

This class is great, especially for new players. Again, you can switch out the secondary for whatever you choose but the P890 is a great secondary to have.