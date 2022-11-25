Modern Warfare 2 Best Loadouts

Modern Warfare 2 has multiple playstyles based on a custom or pre-made loadout that you can select. You can customize the loadout to suit your preferred method of playing for example if you like sniping you can use a sniper as your primary weapon.
Being a relatively balanced game, it’s impossible to find an edge with every gun since it really depends upon the shooter. But MW2 is no stranger to overpowered loadouts and class setups if you know what you’re best at. We’ve compiled a list of the best loadouts for multiple playstyles in Modern Warfare 2:
While there is no specific ‘Best’ loadout as it depends entirely on the way you play, there are some loadouts that stand out in terms of power. These MWII loadouts have the best mix of guns, perks, and specials to take advantage of whatever situation you find yourself in.
Medium distance loadout
Primary: Kastov-74U
Attachments
- Muzzle: Harbinger D20
- Barrel: None
- Rear Grip: None
- Stock: Otrezat Stock
- Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV
Secondary: P890
Attachments
- Muzzle: Forge DX90-F
- Barrel: XRK Tacops Barrel
- Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip
- Trigger Action: Bruen Express
- Laser: FJX Diod-70
This is one of the best class setups in CoD MW2, as you can run it from medium range and is even great for close quarters. The Kastov-74U is one of the best guns in the game right now and it’s great fun to play with. Complimented with the pistol, it makes for a solid loadout.
The LMG class
Primary: RAAL MG
Attachments
- Muzzle: None
- Barrel: .5 Demo Field Pro Barrel
- Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip
- Stock: None
- Laser: FSS OLE
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
Secondary: Combat knife
The RAAL MG is a super strong gun in terms of damage in Call of Duty MW2 and has an easy enough recoil pattern with these attachments. You’re gonna do a ton of damage and can shoot super-fast.
Its only downside is its weight, which slows you down immensely which is why we added the combat knife as a secondary, so you can switch to it when you need to move around quickly.
Sniper-Assault hybrid loadout
Primary: Victus XMR
Attachments
- Muzzle: None
- Barrel: None
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 grip
- Stock: XRK RISE 50
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X
Secondary: STB 556
Attachments
- Muzzle: Harbinger D20
- Barrel: 18″ Bruen Guerilla
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Comb: FTAC C11 Riser
- Optic: SZ Holotherm
The Victus is probably the best sniper in the game right now after the launch of CoD MW2 season 1. The attachments make it much more accurate and precise. The STB 556 is a great assault rifle to compliment the sniper so you can switch based on your distance to your victim or the map you’re playing.
The ‘Quick Scope’ loadout
Primary: SP-R 208
Attachments
- Barrel: 23.5 Fluted R-67
- Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt
- Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
Secondary: Lachmann Sub
Attachments
- Muzzle: SA Schalldampfer 99
- Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12″
- Stock: LM Stockless Mod
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
This is a ridiculously fun and widely powerful class to use. You are super-fast and snappy holding the SP-R especially if you tune the attachments to improve your velocity. Since the SP-R is a rifle, you can quick scope for your kills and it’s great for a medium to long range and will one hit whatever you’re aiming at.
The secondary can be replaced with any you prefer however in case you’re around close quarters or out of ammo switch to your secondary to quickly gun down your enemy.
Run n Gun loadout
Primary: Bas-P
Attachments
- Barrel: 10.5” Bruen Typhon
- Rear Grip: D37 Grip
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
Secondary: P890
Attachments
- Muzzle: Forge DX90-F
- Barrel: XRK Tacops Barrel
- Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip
- Trigger Action: Bruen Express
- Laser: FJX Diod-70
The Bas-P is arguably the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2 right now. Its fire rate is amazing, and it has basically no recoil, so the skill required to use it is minimal. It’s great for close quarters and if you tune the attachments right you can make it even more powerful than it already is.
This class is great, especially for new players. Again, you can switch out the secondary for whatever you choose but the P890 is a great secondary to have.