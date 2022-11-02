Modern Warfare 2 Best SP-X 80 Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

Every scoper dreams of landing quick scopes on their enemies and shattering their morale. In Modern Warfare 2, you can fulfill your desire to be your team’s fastest and smartest sniper.

SP-X 80 is the ultimate choice if you are looking for some quick plays with sniper. Getting on the nerves of the enemies in every possible range ensures your road toward victory in MW2 multiplayer.

Combining SP-X 80 with a perfect class setup will boost your success rate as a sniper in the game. You can gain the desired features on the SP-X 80 by carefully crafting your class setup.

How to unlock SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock SP-X 80 in Modern Warfare 2, you must go through the Bryson Long Rifle weapon platform. You need to put in a little effort to get your hand on this deadliest sniper.

You need to initially reach level 7 to unlock SP-R 208 from the platform. Then play the SP-R 208 to reach a weapon level 16 to unlock the SA-B 50.

Similarly, start playing the SA-B 50 until level 17 to unlock the LA-B 330. Get the LA-B 330 to level 17 and you will finally unlock the SP-X 80 in MW2.

SP-X 80 mid to long-range class setup

This class setup will ensure better control and higher handling stats in both mid and long ranges. You will not have to worry about bullet drops, making you a force to be reckoned with at every range.

The mentioned attachments will give you increased movement and ADS speed. Your sprint to fire time will improve substantially as well.

You will get a boost in your range due to Nilsound 90 muzzle, allowing you to take shots at almost every range. Additionally, your movement and ADS speed will boost due to the 22.5″ Elevate-11.

ADS speed and sprint-to-fire time is much improved due to the inclusion of FSS OLE-V Laser and Schlager Match Grip, making your build strong for short to long-range combats.

SP-X 80 will be much more stable due to Max DMR Precision so you can handle long ranges.

Attachments

Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle : Nilsound 90

: Nilsound 90 Barrel: 22.5″ Elevate-11

22.5″ Elevate-11 Rear Grip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Stock: Max DMR Precision

Loadout

Secondary : FSS Hurricane

: FSS Hurricane Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Inflatable Decoy

Perks

Base Perk 1 : Overkill

: Overkill Base Perk 2 : Bomb Squad

: Bomb Squad Bonus Perk : Cold-Blooded

: Cold-Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

The selection of perks ensures that you have a secondary weapon to get away in close combats. Additionally, you have some protection against the grenade spam, meaning you can snipe from a particular place for a longer time.

The other selected perks keep you from the enemy’s radar and let you land sniper shots, creating frustration among the foes.

SP-X 80 quick scope class setup

This build is all about bringing quick plays into the game. You will be quickly bringing enemies to their enemies using the quick scopes. Your stability and aim precision will be good enough to remove enemies.

Every attachment in this class improves your aim down sight speed, as this is an essential aspect for snipers who want to do quick scoping.

You will feel substantial improvement in your hip recoil control due to the 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory, and PVZ-890 Tac Stock will improve your crouch movement speed and sprint speed, making you move quickly between different places.

Schlager Match Grip further improves your aim down sight speed and also boosts your sprint to fire speed, making you move quickly to land shots.

Additionally, the remaining attachments further improve your quick scope skills and provide you with enough mobility to land efficient shots on the enemies.

Attachments

Barrel : 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory

: 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory Laser : Corio Laz-44 V3

: Corio Laz-44 V3 Bolt : FSS ST87 Bolt

: FSS ST87 Bolt Rear Grip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

Loadout

Secondary : SP-R 208

: SP-R 208 Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Recon Drone

Perks

Base Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Base Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Birdseye

The selected perks boost your movement and provide you with a secondary weapon. You can move quickly between places, and your reload time will be reduced, so you go back to your quick scopes.