Modern Warfare 2 Best Kastov-74u Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

Modern Warfare 2 brings back the most popular and deadly AK-74u, now named Kastov-74u. It is now categorized as an assault rifle instead of the lethal SMG it was known as back in the day.

In MW2, Kastov-74u can bag you many games due to its mobility and higher output damage. Additionally, the gun resembles the older version of the AK-74u SMG that was available in the previous installments of the franchise.

It is crucial to understand the gun’s mechanics and have in-depth knowledge of the options in terms of loadouts, class setup, and attachments associated with the weapon.

This guide will clear all your confusion, ensuring you come out as a beast, providing cover to your rushers, and taking the peaks essential to winning the games.

How to unlock Kastov-74u in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock Kastov 74U, you must progress through the Kastovia weapon platform. First, reach level 23, which will unlock Kastov 762 and the Kastovia platform.

Continue playing with Kastove 762 until the platform is at level 10. This will unlock Kastov 545. Once that is available, start progressing through its weapon tree.

Reaching Level 13 with Kastov 545 will finally unlock Kastov 74U in Modern Warfare 2.

Kastov-74u mid-range class setup

The class setup is rightly crafted to ensure you provide your team with the required cover and that your critical points are covered. The mid-range play of an assault rifle is vital to support your assaulters.

You don’t want enemies to peak your rushers quickly, and you also need to protect your long-range sniper from enemy rushers, so playing slowly and being in the correct position is very important if you are equipping yourself with Kastov-74u. Hence, our attachments provide you an edge in long-range fights and ensure your accuracy in taking down the enemies is improved.

The only downside of using Kastov-74u in MW2 is the recoil factor of the gun. You need to have control over the weapon while taking enemies in mid-range. Our attachments will ensure that you have great control over the firing pattern of the gun, and you hit the enemies just at the right spot.

So our loadout, attachments, and perks will provide you required accuracy, map awareness, and damage output to take away the game from the hands of the opposition team. You can be a beast in every range with the following class setup.

Attachments

Barrel: 11.5” T-H4 Barrel

11.5” T-H4 Barrel Laser: 4MW Laser Box

4MW Laser Box Muzzle: Komodo Heavy Comp

Komodo Heavy Comp Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Loadout

Sidearm: Lockwood MK2

Lockwood MK2 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Portable Radar

Perks

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Ultimate Perk: Ghost

The perk setup will provide you with the potential to stop flanks and give support to your team for an extensive period.