Lies Of P Old Cryptic Vessel Location And Solution

The city of Krat is full of secrets and one of its hidden secrets is the cryptic vessel. Created by none other than Venigni himself, these little devices are scattered throughout the city and hold hints to great treasures. Old Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P is one such collectible that will lead you to a rare amulet.

In this guide, we will look at how you can find the Old Cryptic Vessel in the game. This guide will also tell you of the dangers that lie between you and the treasure hinted at by this cryptic vessel.

Lies of P Old Cryptic Vessel location

Finding Old Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P is easy. It is found in the Barren Swamp area. Progress through Barren Swamp until you get to the Barren Swamp Bridge Stargazer. From the Stargazer, head right towards the closed barred gate to meet the NPC Rookie Explorer Hugo. Talk to the Rookie Explorer Hugo and you can get the Old Cryptic Vessel from him. However, you need to exhaust his dialogues first.

After you get the Old Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P, take it to Venigni in Hotel Krat to decode it and get the hint inside.

How to solve the Old Cryptic Vessel puzzle in Lies of P

To solve the Old Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P, teleport to the Path of Pilgrim Stargazer. From the stargazer, take the lift behind you and ride it all the way down. There is one condition. You must unlock this shortcut first. Go straight until you notice a ramp leading to a hill with some shacks. Otherwise, simply go through the village until you reach the main square with the broken wall. The ramp will be to your right.

To solve old cryptic vessel puzzle in Lies of P, you need to find a new NPC here, Slum Resident. Talk to the NPC and he will give you the Robber’s Shack Key. Use the key to enter the shack next to the NPC. As you enter the shack, the floor will break and you will fall into the shack’s basement where some Carcasses will be ready to fight you. This is a trap set by Slum Resident to kill you.

Clear the Robber’s Shack basement and climb the ladders to get out of the basement. Once you are outside through the roof, you can make your way back to the shack. This time, move carefully avoiding the broken floor to reach the treasure chest. This chest contains the rewards for the Old Cryptic Vessel.

Rewards

For solving the Old Cryptic Vessel Puzzle, players will get the following rewards: