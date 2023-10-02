Lies Of P Crafted Cryptic Vessel Location And Solution

The Crafted Cryptic vessel in Lies of P is the first cryptic vessel you will come across. This makes it even more confusing what to do with this cryptic item. Crafted Cryptic vessel holds a secret that will take you to a unique reward in the game. You will also get a quartz to upgrade your P-organ.

In this guide, we will teach you step by step on how to solve the mystery of Crafted Cryptic vessel in Lies of P. Stick with us as it is a multi-step journey through the city of Krat.

Lies of P Crafted Cryptic Vessel location

The Crafted Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P is found in the St. Frangelico Cathedral. Teleport to St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel Stargazer and continue along the main path. After you go down the ladder, you will reach an area filled with acid. What you want to do is progress further until you can drop the giant brazier to clear out this decay. After doing so, head back to the acid pool, and you will spot a new hidden stair set has been revealed now that all the acid is gone. Follow this secret path to the singular chest here to get the Crafted Cryptic Vessel.

Take the Crafted Cryptic Vessel to Venigni in Hotel Krat to crack the cryptic vessel and get the puzzle.

How to decode Crafted Cryptic Vessel puzzle

Now that you have Crafted Cryptic Vessel puzzle picture, you are ready to head out and get the reward. But unlike other cryptic vessels, there are two steps for the Crafted Cryptic Vessel puzzle.

First, teleport to Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard stargazer. From here, go down the elevator and towards the Mad Donkey boss arena. Here, you need to attack the puppet corpse hanging before the arena. You can either use a throwable consumable on it, or if you are feeling fancy, you can also use the Falcon Eyes Legion arm. Either way, after you hit the hanging puppet, you will get an address.

The next step is finding the house mentioned in the picture you get. Go back to the stargazer through the elevator and follow the main path. Just before the gun puppet on a roof across the wooden ledge, where you get ambushed, is the entrance to House no 221b.

Enter the house and open the safe here to get the rewards for Crafted Cryptic Vessel.

The rewards for Crafted Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P are: