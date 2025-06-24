Elden Ring: Thiollier Quest Guide

Thiollier is an NPC in Elden Ring with a unique questline of his own. He is introduced in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and follows the kind Miquella, until his whole world comes crashing down thanks to the intervention by the Tarnished.

Thiollier is a complex character as well as an amazing merchant in Elden Ring. His quest overlaps with at least 3 more quests, including St Trina, Moore, and Dragon Communion Princess. This makes him one of the most valuable NPCs in the game.

Due to the complex and overlapping nature of his quest, we have crafted an extremely specific guide for Thiollier and recommend that you follow the guide exactly as it is. There are some conditions that will either lock you out or make you miss certain rewards if you decide to deviate.

Meet Thiollier at Pillar Path Cross

The first encounter with Thiollier takes place at the Pillar Path Cross site of grace. This place can be found south of the Gravesite Plain.

It is directly east of the Great Ellac Bridge and southeast of Castle Ensis’ entrance. Once you reach there, you will find Thiollier sitting near the cross.

Talk to him and he will tell you that he is a devout follower of Miquella. He also seems troubled, and talking to him will unlock him as a merchant. At this point, he will tell you that he specializes in Poison and sell you the following items.

Item Price (Runes) Poisonbone dart 120 Poisoned Stone 150 Poisoned Stone Clump 250 Poison Grease 1000 Drawstring Poison Grease 800 Toxic Mossling 2000 Toxic Mushroom 500 Poison Bloom 1000 Altus Bloom 500 Trina’s Lily 1000 Miranda Powder 800 Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle 6000 Thiollier’s Concoction 30000

Get Thiollier’s Concoction

Return to the Main Gate, Cross right outside of the Belurat Tower entrance, and talk to Moore. New dialogue options will unlock, and he will give you Black Syrup to hand over to Thiollier.

Moore will say that Thiollier requested it. Return to Thiollier near the Pillar Path Cross site of grace and talk to him again. Hand over the Black Syrup and select the following dialogue option.

I am weary of life.

Thiollier will give you Thiollier’s Concoction that you can give to the Dragon Communion Princess to completely alter her quest.

FYI You can now purchase one more concoction for 30,000 Runes.

Break Miquella’s Rune to move Thiollier

Make your way to the Shadow Keep, and you will hear a voice that a great rune has broken somewhere. This will trigger various quests into motion. Return to Thiollier, and he will tell you that he wants to see St Trina one more time.

If you have already made your way to the Garden of Deep Purple and met St Trina, you can tell Thiollier right away, and he will go there.

There are three more ways to move Thiollier from the Pillar Path Cross site of grace without using the above methods.

Kill Golden Hippopotamus at the entrance of Shadow Keep.

at the entrance of Shadow Keep. Reaching the Church District below Shadow Keep will also make him move south.

below Shadow Keep will also make him move south. If you burn the Sealing Tree after killing Romina, Saint of Bud, he will move directly to the Garden of Deep Purple.

However, if you haven’t obtained Thiollier’s Concoction already, all three conditions above will lock you out.

Meet Thiollier at Stone Coffin Fissure

The next step is to move to the Stone Coffin Fissure area. This area can be found south of the Cerulean Coast, and you will need Torrent to go down.

Once you reach the Stone Fissure Cross site of grace, keep going down until you reach a location with a dead end and a ghost.

Jump down to reach the bottom and face the Putrescent Knight boss. Defeat it, and the garden of Deep Purple will unlock.

Go inside to find St Trina and Thiollier. He has consumed the potion and is no longer in his senses.

Talk to St Trina, and the option to Imbibe Nectar will appear. Drinking it will kill you instantly. There is nothing to worry about, and do it four times. You will hear a sound telling you about Miquella’s destiny.

Confront Thiollier at the Garden of Deep Purple

Go to Thiollier and tell him what St Trina told you. This will enrage Thiollier, and you can tell him the message again to trigger the next event. Rest at the Garden of Deep Purple site of grace, and return to St Trina.

You will be invaded by Thiollier at this point. Defeat his phantom to obtain St. Trina’s Smile talisman. Return to St Trina and talk to the injured Thiollier at the location.

Rest at the site of grace and talk to him again to continue the conversation. Talk to St Trina and die at least twice more to learn everything.

Talk to Thiollier and tell him the whole story. This time, he will listen to you without getting angry. This will conclude Thiollier’s quest, sort of. However, you still need to summon him at least once to fully complete his quest.

Summon Thiollier inside Enir-Ilim

Once you reach Enir-Ilim by killing Messmer and Romina, the saint of the bud, you can now summon Thiollier at least twice.

The first time you can summon him is against Leda and her allies. Defeat them and then move to fight the Promised Consort Radahn.

You can once again summon Thiollier to help you defeat one of the toughest bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree. Once defeated, rest at the site of grace, and you will find Thiollier’s dead body inside the arena. Interact with it to obtain the following items.