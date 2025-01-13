How To Get To The Second Church Of Marika In Elden Ring

Erected in honor of their goddess, the Second Church of Marika in Elden Ring used to be a holy place on the Altus Plateau. However, bloody hunters are now ravaging it, hellbent on destroying its sanctity.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Second Church of Marika and how you can defeat the invader at this location with some sweet loot.

Second Church of Marika Location

The second Church of Marika can be found in the western region of the Alus Plateau.

It is located to the north of the Grand Lift of Dectus and west of the Altus Tunnel. This mid-game area can be reached by finding both parts of the Dectus Medallion, which is required to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus.

To reach this area early, use the Ruin-Strewn Precipice to skip the Grand Lift of Dectus and enter the Altus Plateau from a separate route.

Once you reach the Altus Plateau, go to the Altus Highway junction Site of Grace. From there, travel north until you come across the Second Church of Marika hidden inside a small ruin.

Second Church of Marika Items and Activities

The Second Church of Marika is home to a lot of useful items. Some of these items include.

6x Human Bone Shard

2x Blood Rose

3x Golden Rowa

1x Altus Bloom

You can also acquire a Sacred Tear from near the statue of Marika that can be used to strengthen the Flask of the Crimson Tears.

The Second Church of Marika is also home to a unique questline. You can find Yura, the hunter, in this church if you are following his questline properly.

FYI Yura will not appear if you miss any of his earlier interactions.

You will be invaded by Eleonora, Violent Bloody Finger, as soon as you enter the Second Church of Marika. Her invasion is independent of your interaction with Yura.

Defeating Eleonora will allow you to obtain Eleonora’s Poleblade weapon and Purifying Crystal Tear.