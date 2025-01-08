How To Get To The Church Of The Plague In Elden Ring

Church of the Plague is a key location in Elden Ring that is associated with not one but two important questlines. This place is well-hidden beyond a mini-puzzle and guarded by scary enemies.

In this guide, we will help you reach the Church of the Plague in Elden Ring and start Millicent’s Questline by solving the brazier puzzle of Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

Church of the Plague Location

Church of the Plague can be found in eastern Caelid, directly southeast of Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

However, you can’t reach this place without solving a minor puzzle. Meet Gowry at his shack just outside the Town of Sellia. He will ask you to help Millicent by finding the Unalloyed Gold Needle.

In exchange, he will give you the secret to Sellia. Go to the Heart of the Aeonian Swamp and defeat Commander O’Neil and his group of summons. Once defeated, he will drop the broken Unalloyed Gold Needle.

Take it back to Gowry, and he will give you the secret to Sellia. To open the path forward, you must light up three braziers.

Use the spectral steed, Torrent, to climb the rooftops and access the towers with the braziers. Once you lit all 3 of them, the path to the Church of the Plague will open.

Talk to Gowry once more, and he will give you the fixed Unalloyed Gold Needle to hand over to the girl inside the church. Go through the now-opened door and climb the slopes carefully.

Beware of the undead enemies and massive boulders on your way to the top. Once you reach the top of the hill, look eastward to find the Church of the Plague guarded by two lesser Kindred of Rot enemies.

Enter the church through the broken wall to its east and interact with Millicent to save her and start her questline.

FYI Millicent will only respond if you have the fixed Unalloyed Gold Needle to offer her.

Church of the Plague items and Activities

Church of the Plague in Elden Ring is important for several reasons. It offers a Sacred Tear that can be used to strengthen your Flask of the Crimson Tears.

The second reason is the questline of Millicent, which also covers the quest of Sage Gowry. Both of these quests will lead you on a journey of a lifetime and reward you with some amazing spells and talismans.

Church of the Plague also offers Sacramental Bud items, and you can farm the lesser Kindred of Rot enemies for some precious runes.