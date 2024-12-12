How To Get The Visage Shield In Elden Ring

A bronze Greatshield modeled after the face of a Fire Giant, the Visage Shield in Elden Ring provides defense against physical and fire attacks. This shield serves as a warning against the dangers one would face if they encounter a Fire Giant.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Visage Shield by surviving a duo boss fight and tell you why it is one of the best shields to survive fire damage.

Visage Shield Location

Visage Shield can be looted from a treasure chest in the cellar of Caelem Ruins.

These ruins can be found in the northwest region of Caelid. It is east of Forsaken ruins and south of the Minor Erdtree. This is the same location where you enter Caelid from Limgrave.

Caelem Ruins are overrun by Fire Chariots that are difficult enemies to deal with. Enter the cellar in the center of Caelem Ruins.

However, the room leading to the Visage Shield is protected by two Pumpkin Heads. This boss duo can be extremely difficult to deal with in a confined space.

Target their backs and legs for massive damage. Don’t block their attacks, as it will lead to Blood Loss build-up. Once the boss duo is defeated, the door to the room in the back will be accessible.

Enter the room and open the treasure chest to collect the Visage Shield in Elden Ring.

Visage Shield Stats and Requirements

Visage Shield requires 44 Strength to wield, and it has D scaling with Str. The unique skill for this shield is Tongues of Fire, which allows the user to spew fire toward the enemies in front. This skill deals massive poise damage to enemies and can break the stance of even Crystalians.

Visage Shield can’t be infused with any Ashes of War. However, it can be infused with consumables like Grease and even Magic. This shield can be upgraded with the help of Somber Smithing Stones.

It weighs 24 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game. The defensive stats for this shield are.