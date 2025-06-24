How To Get The Stalwart Horn Charm In Elden Ring

Stalwart Horn Charm is a talisman in Elden Ring that increases the Robustness of its wearer. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers, this talisman is a budding horn of the Ancestral Beast.

Stalwart Horn in Elden Ring comes in three different variants. Two can be obtained from the base game, while the third is exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. In this guide, we will help you collect all three variants and tell you how to use them to survive the deadly status effects like Blood Loss and Frost.

Stalwart Horn Charm Location

The base variant of the Stalwart Horn Charm can be looted from a corpse in the Uld Palace Ruins. This place is in the northeast corner of Liurnia of the Lakes, and we recommend using Torrent to explore it.

Start from the Mausoleum Compound site of grace, and turn back to go up the ledge towards the north.

Turn left when climbing the ledge until you come across a large rock formation to the left. Hug the rock wall and keep going forward until you notice a small opening in the wall.

Go through the opening, drop down, and turn to the left. You will notice a corpse at the edge on the other side. Interact with the corpse to obtain the Stalwart Horn Charm in Elden Ring.

Stalwart Horn Charm +1 Location

Stalwart Horn Charm +1 can be looted from a corpse in the Consecrated Snowfield area. To reach this area, you must find two parts of the Secret Haligtree Medallion from the following locations.

The Right part of the medallion can be obtained from Albus inside the Village of Albinaurics.

The left part of the medallion can be looted from a treasure chest in Castle Sol on the Mountaintop of the Giants.

Once you have both, you can reach the Consecrated Snowfield by hoisting the secret medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold.

From the Consecrated Snowfield site of grace, go northwest and follow the markers on the map. Once you reach the last marker, go forward and turn left to find some trees.

Follow the path to the left and jump over a stony rock to locate some Ancestral Followers roaming the area. There is a corpse lying near a fallen tree trunk.

Interact with the corpse to obtain the Stalwart Horn Charm +1 in Elden Ring.

Stalwart Horn Charm +2 Location

The final and most upgraded version of the Stalwart Horn Charm is exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

It can be found inside the Bonny Goal minor dungeon. From the site of grace, go straight and turn right when you see hanging jars. Don’t drop down and keep to the right until you reach the last door.

Go through the door and leave the room through another door to the left. In the next area, jump down a hole to the right.

Turn back and go through the tunnel. You will be ambushed by a lot of rats. Kill them all and keep going straight until you reach a ladder.

Go up and collect the Stalwart Horn Charm +2 from the right.

Stalwart Horn Charm Uses in Elden Ring

Stalwart Horn Charm in Elden Ring raises the Robustness of its wearer by a great amount. Increased Robustness in Elden Ring means greater resistance against Blood Loss and Frost status effects, making this an ideal talisman against the enemies or bosses that inflict any of these.

Each variant of the Stalwart Horn Charm provides a different amount of Robustness to the players. The base variant provides 90, the +1 variant provides 140, and the +2 variant provides 180 Robustness.

Each variant has a different sale value as well. You can sell them for 500, 1000, and 2000, respectively. Stalwart Horn Charm doesn’t stack with its own variants, thus making the lower ones obsolete once you find the higher variant.