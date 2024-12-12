How To Get The Silver Mirrorshield In Elden Ring

The Silver Mirrorshield, a medium shield used by Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree, provides immense protection against physical and magic attacks in the Elden Ring. Crafted like the shape of a dew drop, this shield cements the legacy and birthright of Loretta.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Silver Mirrorshield from one of the most difficult areas of the game to reach and why it is the best shield against enemies using magic attacks.

Silver Mirrorshield Location

Silver Mirrorshield can be looted from a dead body inside the Apostate Derelict church. This church is in the northernmost part of the Consecrated Snowfield.

Reaching this area is not a small feat. Follow the steps mentioned below to access the Consecrated Snowfield.

Obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion (right) from the Albus in the Village of the Albinaurics. This village is in western Liurnia and you can find Albus hiding himself as a small tree.

Progress through the game until you complete Leyndell, the Royal Capital. Go through the Forbidden Lands to reach the Mountaintop of the Giants by using the Grand Lift of Rod.

Go to Castle Sol in the northernmost part of this area and defeat Commander Neil. This will allow you to obtain the second part of the Haligtree Secret Medallion (left).

Return to the Grand Lift of Rod and switch to the option of using the secret medallion. This will take you to the Consecrated Snowfield.

Travel north to find the Apostate Derelict church. You will notice a giant dead body with the Silver Mirrorshield in front of it.

Silver Mirrorshield Stats and Requirements

Silver Mirrorshield requires 12 Strength, 10 Dexterity, and 10 Intelligence to wield. It has D scaling with both Str and Int.

This shield has no skill and can’t be infused with any Ashes of War. However, you can infuse it with Grease and Magic. Silver Mirrorshield can be upgraded by using the Somber Smithing Stones.

This shield weighs only 4.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game. The defensive stats for this shield are.