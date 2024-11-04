How To Get The Ruins Greatsword In Elden Ring

Ruins Greatsword is one of the best Strength Weapons in Elden Ring, boasting an equally powerful weapon art. It is also a part of nine legendary armaments required to unlock the Legendary Armaments trophy/achievement.

There is a plethora of strength weapons in the game, but if you are looking for a colossal greatsword early, you can’t go wrong with this one. In this guide, we will help you obtain the Ruins Greatsword in the easiest manner possible. If you are rocking a Strength build, make sure to get it ASAP.

Ruins Greatsword Location

Ruins Greatsword can only be obtained after defeating Mibegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight bosses in Redmane Castle Plaza. Redmane Castle is a legacy dungeon in the southeastern part of Caelid.

To fight the Misbegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight duo, you must reach the Redmane Castle Plaza before the Radahn festival starts. If you somehow started the festival, you can still fight these enemies by talking to Jared after defeating Radahn.

At this point, leave the plaza, rest at any site of grace, and return. A yellow fog wall will welcome you, leading to the boss fight. This boss duo is really difficult during the early sections of the game. Make sure that you kill the Misbegotten Warrior fast before the Crucible Knight arrives. This will make the fight a lot easier, and you can obtain the Ruins Greatsword without any difficulty.

Ruins Greatsword Stats

Ruins Greatsword is a Strength-based weapon requiring 50 Strength and 16 Intelligence. It deals 124 Physical damage and 37 Magic damage at the base level.

Ruins Greatsword scales with Strength (B -> S) and Intelligence (E -> D) and can be upgraded to +10 with Somber Smithing Stones.

Its unique skill is Wave of Destruction (25 FP), which allows you to slam the sword into the ground, causing gravitational damage to the enemies. Ruins Greatsword can’t be infused with any Ash of War, and you can’t apply grease to it.

This colossal weapon weighs 23, making it a chore to build with heavy armor.

Is Ruins Greatsword Good

Ruins Greatsword is an ideal weapon for Strength builds. It deals 900+ damage per hit with 80 Str and 18 Int. We recommend investing in Vigor and Endurance stats in addition to Strength when going for a Ruins Greatsword build.

Our top picks for talismans are.

Erdtree Favor +2

Claw talisman for dual wield build

Dragoncrest Greatshield

Great Jar’s Arsenal

When compared to other Greatswords like Starscourge Greatsword or Blasphemous Blade, we recommend staying with Ruins Greatsword as it has superior Strength Scaling, and it can wreak havoc if you dual wield this colossal weapon.