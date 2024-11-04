How To Get The Ringed Finger Hammer In Elden Ring

Ringed Finger is a well-hidden Hammer in Elden Ring. This absurd-looking weapon is a strength-based weapon with a unique weapon skill.

While finding Ringed Finger Hammer can be a daunting and difficult task, we have a detailed step-by-step guide below to help you locate it easily. If you are going with a Strength/Dex build, this weapon will serve you amazingly in the later section of the game and NG+.

Ringed Finger Hammer Location

Ringed Finger Hammer can only be obtained as loot from a treasure chest inside Gelmir Hero’s Grave. This is a mid-game area you can access after reaching the Altus Plateau.

FYI You can reach Mt. Gelmir early in the game if you allow the Abductor Virgin at the base of Raya Lucaria Academy to capture you.

Once you reach the Altus Plateau by any means necessary, go southeast of Volcano Manor to find Primeval Sorcerer Azur’s site of grace. Cross the bridge and go northeast to find the Glemir Hero’s Grave entrance.

It is a lava-filled dungeon being patrolled by chariots. All you need to do is follow the path ahead and avoid the Chariot, as it can one-shot you. You can stay on the sides to avoid getting hit.

Once you reach the end of the path, go straight into lava and keep going until you reach the very end. You can use flame-resistant equipment to reduce the damage taken. A treasure chest will be in a small room at the end of the lava. Open it to obtain the Ringed Finger Hammer in Elden Ring.

Ringed Finger Stats and Requirement

Ringed Finger Hammer requires 15 Strength and 9 Dexterity to wield it properly. It has a C scaling with Strength and D scaling with Dexterity.

Ringed Finger weighs 4.5, and its unique skill is Claw Flick, which costs 14 FP. Like other unique weapons, you can’t apply any Ash of War to it. Ringed Finger can’t be imbued with consumables or magic, either.

This unique-looking hammer can be upgraded to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant.

Ringed Finger only deals physical damage (296 at +10) and is best suited for massive Strength builds only.

Best Ringed Finger Build

For this build, we recommend dual wielding Ringed Finger Hammer (possible in NG+). The most important stats for this build are Strength and Dexterity.

Strength : 60

: 60 Dexterity: 50

For gear, use the following items.

Skeletal Mask

Raptor’s Black Feather (chest piece)

Use the following Talismans.

Carian Filgreed Crest (required to use weapon skill with low FP cost)

Shard of Alexander (increases the attack power of weapon skills)

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia (increases the attack power of successive attacks)

Godskin Swaddling Cloth (restores HP with successive attacks)

For spells, use Flame, Grant Me Strength to increase your attack power. With this Ringed Finger hammer build, you can deal up to 1500 damage per attack on your enemies. This build can be used to spam the weapon skill in PvP to deal massive amounts of damage and stagger your enemies.