How To Get The Night Maiden’s Mist Sorcery In Elden Ring

The sorcery of a maiden from Nokron, the Night’s Maiden Mist, summons a cloud of silver mist that hurts anyone caught within, including the caster. This spell can damage the enemies for up to 15 consecutive seconds.

Like most of the sorceries in Elden Ring, Night Maiden’s Mist can be learned from a master of sorcery. In this guide, we will tell you how to unlock this spell and how you can use it effectively against large enemies and the ones trapped in small places.

Night Maiden’s Mist Location

Night Maiden’s Mist can be purchased for 5,000 Runes from Sage Gowry in Caelid.

However, you must complete Gowry’s Questline up to a certain point before he decides to sell you sorceries.

You can find Gowry inside his shack in southern Caelid, right before the gate of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. Talk to him and he will ask you to help Millicent by finding the Unalloyed Gold Needle.

Go to the middle of the Swamp of Aeonia to find Commander O’Neil. Defeat this mini-boss to obtain the broken Unalloyed Gold Needle. Make sure to fight him on Torrent’s back, as this place can induce Scarlet Rot, the deadliest ailment in Elden Ring.

Return to Gowry and hand over the broken, Unalloyed Gold Needle. He will give you a secret to Sellia and ask you to wait. Solve the puzzle of Sellia by lighting three braziers and rest at any site of grace.

Return to Gowry to obtain the fixed Unalloyed Gold Needle and travel through Sellia’s now-opened door to reach the Church of the Plague. Hand over the Unalloyed Gold Needle to Millicent and rest at the Site of Grace.

Talk to her and rest again. Return to Gowry’s Shack to find Millicent in her place. Exhaust her dialogues and rest once more. Gowry will appear once again in place of Millicent. Talk to him, and he will agree to teach you certain sorceries, including Night Maiden’s Mist, for 5,000 Runes.

Night Maiden’s Mist Stats and Requirements

Night Maiden’s Mist requires 14 Intelligence and a Staff to cast. It also needs 20 FP and one stamina slot but has zero stamina cost.

This spell summons a cloud of mist in front of the caster that damages any enemy standing inside it. The amount of damage can be up to 1500 per cast with proper Intelligence scaling.

The duration for the cloud of the Night Maiden’s Mist is 17 seconds. This spell can be charged to increase the radius of the cloud by 2x.

This spell also deals damage to the caster if they come in contact with the cloud. Night Maiden’s Mist is one of the best early-game offensive spells for Intelligence builds. It can be used to corner enemies and kill the ones trying to climb ladders.