How To Get The Lordsworn’s Straight Sword In Elden Ring

A sword blackened and damaged over time, Lordsworn’s Straight Sword was a weapon of choice for Lord’s Army. After losing their minds, these soldiers still carry this sword through the world of the Lands Between.

Let us help you obtain this rare drop and craft a unique build around it in Elden Ring.

Lordsworn’s Straight Sword Location

Lordsworn’s Straight Sword can be obtained as a random drop from Godrick soldiers. These soldiers can be found in Gatefront Ruins.

This mini-dungeon can be found in Northern Liurnia, directly north of the First Step Site of Grace, where you start the game. However, the drop rate for this sword is very low. It has a 2% drop rate for every 100 Discovery points.

FYI You can increase your Discovery stat permanently by increasing your Vigor sat beyond level 30. A temporary way to massively increase your discovery rate is by consuming a Silver Pickled Fowl Foot.

You can also farm the headless soldier at the Fourth Church of Marika. This church is located in southern Liurnia, also known as the Weeping Peninsula. On your way to Castle Morne, turn west and reach the top of the hill to find it.

Defeat the Headless soldier of Godrick repeatedly to obtain Lordsworn’s Straight Sword in Elden Ring.

Lordsworn’s Straight Sword Stats and Requirements

Lordsworn’s Straight Sword requires 10 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with both stats.

Its unique skill is Square Off, which can be replaced with any suitable Ashes of War. This straight sword can be infused with consumables like grease, and you can apply magic to it.

Lordsworn’s Straight Sword can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones up to +25. At its highest level, it deals 281 Physical damage.

This sword weighs only 3.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

When compared to the Longsword and Broadsword, Lordsworn’s Straight sword is a bit better because of its 110 Crit and negligible attack power difference at max Strength.

Lordsworn’s Straight Sword Best Build

For this build, we will be going with dual wield and both swords upgraded to +25 with sacred affinity.

As this is a level 125 build, use the following stats.

Vigor : 60

: 60 Faith : 70

: 70 Strength: 20

For the ash of war, use the Sacred Blade. Blaidd’s Armor set for the best protection without sacrificing mobility.

Use the following talismans.

Shard of Alexander

Claw Talisman

Green Turtle Talisman

Erdtree’s favor +2

Mix the following cracked tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Opaline Hardtear

Holy Shrouding Cracked Tear

With this build, you will be able to deal damage north of 1000 to the enemies in both PvP and PvE.