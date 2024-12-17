How To Get The Lordsworn’s Greatsword In Elden Ring

A well-crafted straight sword for the soldiers of the lord’s army, the Lordsworn’s Greatsword is one of the earliest and finest strength weapons in the Elden Ring. Despite losing its sharpness due to its extended usage over the years, this greatsword still carries a massive punch.

In this guide, we will help you find Lordsworn’s Greatsword and craft an overpowered Strength build around it.

Lordsworn’s Greatsword Location

Lordsworn’s Greatsword is one of the earliest greatswords you can get your hands on. It can be looted from a parked carriage near the Gatefront Ruins.

The Gatefront Ruins are north of where you started your journey in Elden Ring. Just follow the direction of grace emanating from the Sites of Grace until you reach the Gatefront Ruins Site of Grace.

This is the same grace where Melina will first visit you and hand over the spectral steed, Torrent. From this site of grace, go back and keep to your left.

You will come across a carriage with a few guards around it. Defeat the enemies and go to the back of the carriage to find a treasure chest.

Open the treasure chest to obtain the Lordsworn’s Greatsword in Elden Ring. It is that easy to obtain.

Lordsworn’s Greatsword Stats and Requirements

Lordsworn’s Greatsword requires 16 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with both stats.

The weapon skill for this Greatsword is Stamp, which can be changed with any other compatible Ash of War. You can also apply grease and magic to this sword.

Lordsworn’s Greatsword can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones and at its highest level (+25), it deals 333 Physical damage.

This greatsword weighs 9 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game. When compared to Claymore, while Lordsworn’s Greatsword loses in raw power and pierce damage, it still outdoes its competition when it comes to crowd control.

Lordsworn’s Greatsword Best Build in Elden Ring

For this strength-focused build, we will be using a fully upgraded Heavy Lordsworn’s Greatsword with Storm Blade ash of war.

As this is a strength build, distribute your stats as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Strength: 80

For the talismans, use the following ones.

Any medium armor that allows you to roll fast. Mix the Strength-Knot Crystal tear in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick to further enhance your strength stat.

Use Godrick’s Rune to temporarily boost your stats, further increasing the attack power of Lordsworn’s Greatsword. You can take down any enemy in PvP and PvE with this strength build.