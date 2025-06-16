How To Get The Impenetrable Thorns Sorcery In Elden Ring

A sorcery of those abandoned incantations after getting only despair from their faith, the Impenetrable Thorns sorcery summons the thorns of the Scadutree by using the flesh of its caster in Elden Ring. Considered one of the most powerful sorceries in the Lands Between, it inflicts physical pain and hemorrhage upon its victims.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Impenetrable Thorns sorcery in Elden Ring and how you can use it to craft the most devastating and overpowered build in the game. Make sure to stick till the end to witness something amazing in the works.

Impenetrable Thorns Sorcery Location

Impenetrable Thorns sorcery can be looted from a dead body inside the Shadow Keep area of Elden Ring. Shadow Keep is a legacy dungeon and can be found in the central region of Scadu Altus. This dungeon is home to Messmer and his armies and is the first one you will come across upon reaching the area.

FYI This sorcery is exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

The easiest way to reach Shadow Keep is by completing Castle Ensis. Defeat Rellana, the Twin Moon Knight, and travel north to find the entrance of the Shadow Keep. Here, you will be greeted by the Golden Hippopotamus as the first boss.

Go west after defeating the boss to reach the library area. Keep going upward until you reach the Storehouse area.

This area is full of Messmer’s Soldiers and can prove extremely difficult to navigate. Once you reach the Seventh-Floor site of grace, turn back and go down to find a lever.

Pull the lever to lower the Bull statue in the middle of the room. Use the beams to reach the statue and travel to the other side. Once you reach outside, don’t go left or right. Go straight forward and carefully drop from the ledge.

You will notice a bat below. Defeat the enemy and turn around to find a body with an item. Interact with the body to obtain the Impenetrable Thorns sorcery in Elden Ring.

If you have already completed Shadow Keep without finding the Impenetrable Thorns sorcery, there is an easier way to do it. Start from the Dark Chamber Entrance site of grace and turn back.

Go down the stairs and turn right until you reach a small corridor with golden flames. Once you reach the end of the corridor, instead of leaving through the door, turn right to find some stairs leading down.

Follow the stairs until you reach the end of the second one. Carefully look to your right and down. Drop down and kill the bat enemy. Interact with the body on the back to collect the Impenetrable Thorns sorcery.

Impenetrable Thorns Sorcery Stats and Requirements

Impenetrable Thorns sorcery belongs to the Thorn Sorceries and requires 24 Faith to cast, in addition to a good staff.

As this sorcery causes bleed build-up in both the enemies and the caster, it greatly benefits from the use of Staffs that scale with arcane. Staff of the Guilty increases the damage of this sorcery by up to 20%, while Alberich’s Set adds another 18% damage to the top.

Impenetrable Thorns is an improved version of the Briars of Punishment, with a larger radius and more damage to the enemies. However, this spell requires 50 FP, 22 Stamina, and 1 spell slot for each cast.

It has 0.67x Sorcery Scaling and causes 17 Blood Loss build-up per hit in the enemies in addition to 1.67 Stance damage.

Impenetrable Thorns Best Build in Elden Ring

As this is an endgame build, we will be using a fully upgraded Albinauric’s Staff in the main hand and Staff of the Guilty in the off-hand. Distribute your stats points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Faith : 25

: 25 Arcane: 80

Using Alberich’s set also increases the damage output by 18%. When combined with the Staff of the Guilty, it adds up to a 38% increase in damage. Make sure to use Varre’s White Mask to further increase the damage output in case of bleeding.

Equip the following talismans to further increase the damage output.

Lord of Blood’s Exultation. This talisman increases the attack power of the caster by 20% if there is bleeding in the vicinity.

Stalwart Horn Charm +1. To raise your resistance and avoid blood loss from casting the sorcery.

Radagon’s Icon. Decreases the time required to cast spells.

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman. Increase your defense against the physical attack of enemies.

Use the following incantations to further increase your attack power. It is easy, as we have already invested in Faith stat to equip the Impenetrable Thorns sorcery.

This is an extremely broken bleed build that can wreak havoc upon your enemies. A single proper hit to an enemy can deal up to 7,000 damage. This sorcery has an immense range and can be cast from great distances. You can melt even the mightiest foes with a couple of casts by using the Impenetrable Thorns sorcery build in Elden Ring.