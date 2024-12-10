How To Get The Great Glintstone Shard In Elden Ring

A sorcery of the Academy of the Raya Lucaria, The Great Glintstone Shard hurls projectiles toward the enemies in Elden Ring. Being a favorite of Academy Sorcerers, this spell can be used repeatedly without any interruption.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Great Glintstone Shard in Elden Ring and how you can utilize it to craft a sorcery build.

Great Glintstone Shard Location

The Great Glintstone Shard Sorcery can be purchased for 2000 Runes from Miriel, Seluvis, or Sellen after handing over the Academy Scroll to either one of them.

The Academy Scroll can be obtained from a graveyard in the southern Liurnia region. This place is to the west of Lake Facing Cliff site of grace.

Once you reach Liurnia after defeating Godrick, the Grafted in the Stormveil Castle, turn left to find the cemetery with a lot of skeletons. You can find the Academy Scroll here.

Once you have the scroll either go to the Church of Vows to meet Miriel or Waypoint Ruins to find Sellen. You can also travel to the Three Sisters area and hand over the scroll to Seluvis in his rise.

This will allow you to purchase the Great Glintstone Shard sorcery for 2000 Runes.

Great Glintstone Shard Stats and Requirements

Great Glintstone Shard sorcery requires a staff and 16 Intelligence to cast. It also needs 12 FP and 26 Stamina per cast in addition to one spell slot.

This spell deals more damage, covers more distance, and is faster when compared to the Glintstone Pebble. The spell’s potency can be increased by using the Academy Glintstone Staff.

Great Glintstone Shard is a must-have spell for the Sorcery build in Elden Ring.