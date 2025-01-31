How To Get The Frenzied Flame Seal In Elden Ring

A formless seal bestowed by the maiden of Three Fingers, the Frenzied Flame Seal in Elden Ring enhances the Frenzied Flame incantations. This seal comes with no weight and no stats requirements, making it an ideal weapon for the Faith/Intelligence builds

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Frenzied Flame Seal and how you can use it effectively to further enhance the best incantations in the game.

Frenzied Flame Seal Location

Frenzied Flame Seal can be obtained as a reward for completing Hyetta’s Questline. This involves a series of precise steps.

Talk to Irina near the Bridge of Sacrifice in Weeping Peninsula and receive the letter.

Go back to the Lake-facing Cliff Site of Grace and give Shabriri Grapes to her.

Meet Hyetta once more near the Purified Ruins and once again give her the grapes.

Find Hyetta north of Gate Town Bridge and once again give her the Shabriri grapes.

Talk to Hyetta inside the Bellum Church in Liurnia of the Lakes to progress her questline.

Finally, make your way to the Leyndell and go down the sewers to reach the Frenzied Flame Proscription. This will conclude Hyetta’s Questline, and you will get the Frenzied Flame Seal as a reward.

FYI You can get this seal even after completing the game and getting an ending. Just enter the Three Fingers Room at the end of Hyetta’s Questline to obtain it.

Frenzied Flame Seal Stats and Requirements

Frenzied Flame Seal has no stats requirements. This means it can be used by any player rocking any class. It has D scaling with Fai and E scaling with Str, Dex, and Int stats.

This seal has no weapon skill and can’t be replaced with any Ash of War. You also can’t apply any magic or grease to it either.

Frenzied Flame Seal can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones, and at its highest level, it has an Incant scaling of 365 with both Faith and Intelligence stats at level 80.

This seal enhances the Frenzied Flame Incantations by 20% and causes Madness build-up (55) in your enemies. If you dual-wield this seal, the incantations are enhanced by 44%, making it one of the best seals the game has to offer.

Frenzied Flame seal weighs none and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.