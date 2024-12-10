How To Get The Flame Sling Incantation In Elden Ring

Sorcery crafted to burn down the Erdtree and its remnants, the Flame Sling incantation belongs to the Giant Flame spells in Elden Ring. This spell hurls a fireball at enemies that explode if charged beforehand.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Flame Sling sorcery and how you can use it effectively against enemies.

Flame Sling Location in Elden Ring

Flame Sling incantation can be purchased from Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold for 800 Runes.

You can initially reach the Roundtable Hold by resting at the Stormgate Site of Grace. Melin will appear and offer you an accord. Accept the pact, and she will give Torrent, the Spectral steed, to you.

Progress through the Stormhill until you reach the entrance of the Stormveil Castle. Rest at the Site of Grace before Margit, the Fell Omen boss. Melina will appear again and will take you to the Roundtable Hold.

This area serves as the main hub for Elden Ring. You can find Brother Corhyn standing beside a wall. He will have ragged clothes and covered eyes. He is also involved in the Goldmask questline.

Talk to Brother Corhyn, and he will offer to teach you sorceries. You can learn Flame Sling from him for 800 Runes.

Flame Sling Stats and Requirements

Flame Sling is a Giant Flame incantation that requires a sacred seal and 10 Faith to cast. However, it doesn’t benefit from Giant Sacred Seal at all.

This spell requires only 11 FP and 22 Stamina to cast. Flame Sling can be charged, and upon charging, it deals 2.55x damage of Incant scaling as compared to the normal 2x.

This spell is almost identical to the Fireball spell from previous souls’ games, but Black Flame easily outmatches its damage output in Elden Ring. You can use Flame Sling with Pyromancy builds in Elden Ring, but we don’t recommend carrying it to end-game areas due to its limited attack power.