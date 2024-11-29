How To Get The Carian Knight’s Sword In Elden Ring

A sword made for Carian Knights with blue glintstone, Carian Knight’s Sword was used to encounter the golden order in Elden Ring. Only 20 known to be ever crafted and one available currently, this sword is considered the finest work done by Carian sorcerers.

In this guide, we will help you acquire Carian Knight’s Sword in Elden Ring and how you can use it effectively with Intelligence builds.

Carian Knight’s Sword Location

Carian Knight’s Sword can be looted from a carriage pulled by two trolls north of the Four Belfries Site of Grace.

This area is northwest of Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes. To reach this hilltop area, you must find an air current and use the Torrent to jump and reach an impossible height.

This is the same path that also leads to Caria Manor. Once you notice two trolls pulling a carriage, stop them by hitting their ankles. Go to the back of the carriage and open the treasure chest to obtain the Carian Knight’s Sword in Elden Ring.

Carian Knight’s Sword Stats and Requirements

Carian Knight’s Sword requires 18 Intelligence, 10 Strength, and 10 Dexterity to wield. It also has D scaling with all three stats.

The unique skill for this Straight Sword is Carian Grandeur, which costs 26 FP. It allows you to summon a magic greatsword and slam it into the ground. You can charge this attack to deal 2x more damage.

As a unique weapon, Carian Knight’s Sword can’t be infused with any Ashes of War or consumables like Grease. You also can’t apply magic to it either.

This sword can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones and it deals 215 Physical and 215 magic damage at its highest level. Its Strength scaling also changes to C at this point.

You can sell Carian Knight’s Sword for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game. Due to its abysmal scaling, we don’t recommend it for a unique build.

We recommend that you carry this word with your Intelligence build due to its amazing Carian Grandeur skill. With 80 points in your Intelligence stat and a fully charged skill attack will allow you to land a hit that deals roughly around 3000 damage to enemies in both PvP and PvE.