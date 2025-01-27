How To Get The Bloodhound Knight Floh Ashes In Elden Ring

The spirit of a bloodhound knight who became a rabid stray, the Bloodhound Knight Floh is a spirit summon in the Elden Ring. With a vow to serve only a true lord, Floh waited for his king until his demise and was cursed to roam the land forever.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Bloodhound Knight Floh ashes and how you can utilize them to their full potential against major bosses like Malenia.

Bloodhound Knight Floh Ashes Location

Bloodhound Knight Floh’s ashes can be obtained by defeating the Red Wolf of Champion boss inside the Gelmir Hero’s Grave.

This dungeon can be found on Mt. Gelmir, northwest of Wyndham Ruins and east of Volcano Manor. This dungeon is filled with chariots and lava. Make sure that you have enough HP to survive the obstacles.

Once you reach the very end of the Gelmir Hero’s Grave, you will face the Red Wolf of Champion boss. This boss is similar to the Red Wolf of Radagon and can be defeated by using the same strategy.

Once defeated, the Red Wolf of Champion drops the Bloodhound Knight Floh’s ashes in Elden Ring.

Bloodhound Knight Floh Stats and Requirements

Bloodhound Knight Floh’s ashes require 95 FP to summon. You can increase your FP by investing in the Mind stat to match these high requirements.

However, to summon the Bloodhound Knight Floh you would need the Spirit Summoning Bell. This bell can be collected from Ranni once you obtain the Spectral Steed Torrent from Melina.

Return to the Church of Elleh at night and talk to Ranni. She will give you the Spirit Summoning Bell, which you can use to summon any spirit ash.

Bloodhound Knight Floh ashes can be upgraded up to +10 by using the Ghost Glovewort. This summon goes berserk as soon as it is summoned and starts attacking the foes recklessly.

It also induces Bleeding in enemies and is our top pick for the spirit ashes alongside Mimic Tear and Black Knife Tiche.