How To Get And Use The Deflecting Hardtear In Elden Ring

A crystal teat formed from the sap of the Scadutree collected in the heads of the Furnace Golems over time, the Deflecting Hardtear in Elden Ring increases Spontaneous Guard when mixed in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick. This hardtear also enhances the poise and guard counter of its user by a massive margin, giving them an edge over their foes.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Deflecting Hardtear in Elden Ring and how you can use it to one-shot most of the bosses in the game.

Deflecting Hardtear Location

The Deflecting Hardtear in Elden Ring can only be obtained by defeating the first Furnace Golem you will come across in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This Furnace Golem can be found roaming on the highway near the Scorched Ruins area.

Defeating this Furnace Golem is not an easy task, as there is no high vantage point from which you can use to one-shot the enemy with the Hefty Furnace Pot. Your only option is to attack the legs of the Furnace Golem until it staggers and falls down.

Look out for the slam and grab attacks as they can kill you instantly. Once the Furnace Golem is down, make sure to hit its face and then deliver a critical attack. If you have any Hefty Furnace Pot in your inventory, throw it inside the golem’s head to kill it instantly.

Upon killing this furnace golem, you will get the most OP crystal tear in Elden Ring, the Deflecting Hardtear.

How to Use the Deflecting Hardtear in Elden Ring

The Deflecting Hardtear can only be used by mixing it in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick. Rest at any site of grace and use the option from the menu. From there, you can add this crystal tear to your flask and use it once per rest.

The mechanics of the Deflecting Hardtear are very difficult to understand. But once you do, this crystal tear with a good build can even one-shot Promised Consort Radahn. Stick with us for the details.

The Deflecting Hardtear has a duration of 5 minutes. Once you consume it, you can deflect all of the Physical damage (100%) and 3/4 of the Elemental damage (75%) upon a perfect block.

To perform the Perfect Guard, perform the guard action (with any shield or weapon) once the enemy attack is about to land. You will negate all the physical damage even while blocking with a weapon. Yes, you heard it right. No need for a shield to use this crystal tear.

Each perfect guard gives you 1 stack, and you can get up to 4 stacks. Heavy attacks by enemies and bosses give you 2 stacks per perfect guard. Stacks last for 5 seconds. Either use them or perfect the next perfect guard to keep the stack.

These stacks can only be used during Guard Counter. To perform a guard counter, do a perfect guard and immediately attack the enemy with a Heavy attack (R2/RT).

Each stack causes 20% more damage to the enemies. However, these stacks add linearly. With 4 stacks, you can only do 80% more damage with Guard Counter instead of 93%.

Using the stacks with Guard Counter also deals massive Poise damage to the enemies. Each stack causes 8% poise damage up to 39% (cumulative) with all 4 stacks. This is more than enough to even bring down the mightiest of foes to their knees instantly.

Upon understanding the Guard Counter and Perfect Guard mechanics, you can practice them with strong enemies like those in Enir Elim to emerge victorious without taking a single hit.

Best Build for the Deflecting Hardtear in Elden Ring

The Deflecting Hardtear is best used for an extremely offensive build. We only recommend it for the dual-wield Strength builds where the focus is to get in your opponent’s face and end the fight as soon as possible.

For this build, we will be using the following items.

Deflecting Hardtear mixed with Greenburst Crystal Tear

A fully upgraded Two-Handed Giant Crusher with the Knight’s Resolve skill

75+ Strength stat

Curved Sword Talisman

Excellence in performing Perfect Guard Counter

With this build, if you manage to perfect guard 4 attacks from any boss, you can absolutely annihilate them with the Perfect Counter after the fourth attack. Not only will you deal a massive amount of damage to the enemy, but you will also be able to bring them down to perform a critical attack, hence ending the fight in an instant.