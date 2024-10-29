How To Get Giant-Crusher Hammer In Elden Ring

Giant-Crusher is a Colossal Hammer in Elden Ring, which scales primarily with Strength. Not only this colossal hammer is the best Strength weapon in the game, you can use its unique attack to pummel smaller enemies with just a single strike.

While finding and acquiring Giant-Crusher Hammer can be a bit of a chore, it is worth it for the players rocking a strength build. Let us help you acquire it and build a devastatingly strong build around this weapon.

Giant-Crusher Location

Giant-Crusher can only be obtained from a treasure chest in a carriage on Altus Plateau, which is a mid to late-game area. You can force your way to the Altus Plateau early by finding two pieces of Dectus Medallion or going through the Ruin Strewn-Precipice, but we don’t recommend it.

Once in Altus Plateau, head all the way east until you reach Outer Wall Phantom Tree site of grace, just outside of Leyndell capital. From the site of grace, go directly south to find a carriage inside a small encampment.

Beware of the Ulcerated Tree Spirit mini-boss in the area. Either defeat the boss to obtain a Golden seed or go around the camp to reach the carriage. Open the treasure chest to acquire this colossal hammer.

Giant-Crusher Stats and Requirements

Giant-Crusher requires 60 Strength to wield it properly. This is the maximum strength requirement for any weapon in the Elden Ring.

At base level, this colossal hammer deals 155 Physical damage and has C scaling with Strength.

You can upgrade Giant-Crusher Hammer with Smithing Stones up to +25. We recommend Heavy Infusion as it increases its Strength Scaling from B to S at maximum level.

Its default skill is Endure, but you can infuse it with other Ash of War, like Lion’s Claw (best option), to inflict massive damage upon enemies during PvP matches.

This colossal hammer weighs 26.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant. It can be buffed with grease or magic to give it elemental attack power and physical damage.

Giant-Crusher Hammer Best Build in Elden Ring

Giant-Crusher is one of the best weapons to carry against end-game bosses and, in the DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. As this is a strength-based weapon, we recommend investing as much in Strength stat as possible (up to 80). Also, invest in Endurance to increase your equipment load as much as possible.

For the Ash of War, use Lion’s Claw to deliver a forward spinning slam attack that can destroy your opponents in a single strike.

For attire, use Raptor’s Black Feather to increase your jump attacks (an absolute requirement for the dual wield build in NG+).

FYI You can only find one Giant-Crusher Hammer per playthrough.

Use Claw Talisman and Red Feathered Branchsword to increase your jump attacks and attack power at lower HP. The third talisman that we recommend is the Ritual Sword Talisman, to deal the maximum possible damage at full HP.

For Crystal Tears, use Greenburst Crystal Tear to increase your stamina recovery. With the abovementioned gear and items, you are now fully prepared to one-shot most bosses and your opponents in PvP with Giant Crusher Hammer.