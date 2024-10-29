How To Get Fire Arrows In Elden Ring

Fire Arrows in Elden Ring can both be purchased and crafted to deal fire damage to enemies. While you can purchase an infinite amount of these arrows from specific merchants, we will also teach you how to obtain them via crafting.

These arrows are essential for Archer Builds as you can obtain them early in the game and can use them with any normal bow.

Fire Arrows Location

Fire Arrows can primarily be purchased from a Nomadic Merchant west of Swamp of Aeonia. To reach this merchant, you must travel east from Caelid Highway North Site of Grace. He sells each Fire Arrow for 120 runes.

FYI You can purchase up to 699 Fire Arrows at a time (600 for storage and 99 to carry with you).

Another way to obtain some Fire Arrows is by choosing the Samurai Class as your starter.

East of Stormhill Shack on a dead body of a woman (5x).

However, the best way to obtain Fire Arrows is by crafting them. To unlock the Firebone Arrow recipe, you need to find Armorer’s Cookbook 2. This cookbook can be purchased from a Nomadic Merchant in Limgrave (near the coastal cave area to the southwest) for 600 Runes.

Once you find the cookbook and unlock the recipe, you will need the following items to craft Firebone Arrows.

Thin Animal Bones (3x)

Smoldering Butterfly (1x)

Thin Animal Bones can be farmed by killing animals in the overworld. Smoldering Butterflies can be farmed by killing Flaming Chariots and Radahn Soldiers in the Caelid area (high drop rate).

How to use Fire Arrows in Elden Ring

Fire Arrows can be used with any normal bow in Elden Ring. They deal an additional Fire Damage to the enemies when hit. You can, however, increase their attack power by using them with upgraded Erdtree Bow (though the increase in damage is marginal at best).