How To Get Dragon Greatclaw In Elden Ring

Dragon Greatclaw is a Colossal Weapon in Elden Ring formed from a tooth of Ancient Dragon by Tree Sentinels. This weapon represents the furiosity of Erdtree followers and their will to take down any threat against the Royal capital, Leyndell.

Obtaining Dragon Greatclaw is a massive challenge in Elden Ring. You need to take down one of the craziest optional bosses in the game to get your hands on this weapon. Let us help you acquire this behemoth weapon and how you can use it efficiently for your strength builds.

Dragon Greatclaw Location

Dragon Greatclaw is a boss drop in Elden Ring. It can be obtained after you kill an optional boss, Draconic Tree Sentinel.

This horse-riding menace can be found in Capital Outskirts, northeast of Leyndell, the Royal Capital. It is guarding the only direct path into the city, making it somewhat a compulsory encounter.

FYI You can also reach Leyndell from various paths, including transporters, but they are complex and can lead you to undesirable places.

The path to the Draconic Tree Sentinel is straightforward and can’t be missed, as closed corridors will force you to his location if you start from the Grand Lift of Dectus.

There is a Stake of Marika in the vicinity to revive you in case of your defeat. Make sure to avoid golems, as they can interfere in the fight.

Draconic Tree Sentinel is a very difficult fight for melee and strength builds. He uses Dragon Greatclaw to summon targeted lightning strikes, and his horse can fire fireballs at you.

Draconic Tree Sentinel deals massive physical and poise damage with his weapon strikes. We recommend using the Poison Mist spell as he is extremely weak to poison. If you can’t use magic, you can craft poison arrows and whittle down his health from a distance.

Once defeated, the Draconic Tree Sentinel drops the Dragon Greatclaw, one of the best colossal weapons in the Elden Ring.

Dragon Greatclaw Stats and Requirements

Dragon Greatclaw requires 30 Strength (D) and 14 Dexterity (D) to wield. Its unique skill is Endure, which temporarily boosts your poise.

Being a special weapon. Dragon Greatclaw can’t be infused with any Ash of War or consumables like grease. You can’t apply any magic to it, either.

Dragon Greatclaw can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. At its highest level, it deals 294 Physical and 191 Lightning damage to the enemies.

This weapon is extremely useful against Dragon-type enemies as it deals 30% more damage to them. It deals an additional 15% damage to ancient Dragons like Placedusax and Fortissax.

It weighs 16 and can be sold for 500 runes to any merchant in the game.

Dragon Greatclaw Best Build

Dragon Greatclaw can be used with Strength builds to temporarily increase your damage against enemies. You can also use talismans and crystal tears that increase your lightning damage for increased damage.

As this is a Strength weapon, we recommend investing heavily in Strength and Vigor stats to use it effectively.