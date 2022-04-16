In Horizon Forbidden West, Relic Ruins are part of an in-game activity that tasks Aloy to solve riddles to gain Ornaments, supply caches, XP, and skill points. This guide will teach you where to find each Relic Ruin and how to complete each task to get every Ornament.

Horizon Forbidden West Ornaments Locations

Ornaments are spherical orbs found by completing a Relic Ruin. Aloy has no idea what to do with them when she first discovers them, but she saves them just in case.

Ornaments may be used only after completing “The Sea of Sands” Main Quest and returning to The Tower of Tears. You need to talk to Stemmur here, and he’ll offer you the “Nights of Lights” Side Quest. This will grant you the “Gizmo” Ornament and enable Stemmur to utilize the Ornaments.

There are a total of nine Ornaments. After collecting all the nine ornaments, Stemmur will let you obtain the Gauntlet of Ancestor’s Return Legendary Shredder.

Ornament #1: Let’s Get This Started!

Go south of Chainscrape and east of Redhew Quarry when you’re in The Daunt. Daunt’s Vista Point is where you may find the ornament. You need to decipher a code in order to achieve the Ornament at this location.

Ornament #2: Emergency Pit Stop

Another ornament may be found in No Man’s Land, to the southwest of Barren Light.

Ornament #3: Weekend Getaway

Just visit Restless Weald, which is northwest of Plainsong settlement. Check out The High Turning and Plainsong Hunting Grounds.

Ornament #4: Stanfort Days

During the Dry Yearn, this ornament can be found underground. You must travel to the Rumor location near the Campfire West of the Base because it isn’t featured on the map.

Ornament #5: Go Big

Go to The Stillsands, which is located north-northwest of the Tower of Tears / Hidden Ember and northeast of the Tremortusk Site.

Ornament #6: A Church? Really?

Between the Northern and Southern lakes, in the Salt Bite region. Examine the area near the Thunderjaw.

Ornament #7: The Bill

You need to explore the ruins and complete the main mission The Sea of Sands, then the Nights of Lights Errand. You need to return to the Tower of Tears.

In order to find the Altar key, you must place a crate over another one and then make way to the upper side of the room. You’ll locate it during the Nights of Lights Errand.

Ornament #8: Golden Toucans

When you gain entrance to the Isle of Spires later in the game, proceed south from the Widemaw and look in the middle bay.

Ornament #9: Gizmo

The final ornament may be found in The Long Coast. Examine the Raintrace’s northern boundary and the area north of the Fireclaw. The ornament will be placed just right behind the table so look carefully.

Once you have all nine Ornaments, travel to Hidden Ember and deliver them to Stemmur. When you hand them over, he will instruct you to open a chest right behind him for a prize.

Upon looting the chest, you will find the following items: Legendary Weapon Ancestor’s Return, 1x Echo Shell, 14x Braided Wire, 6x Metalbite, 1x Sparker, 10x Sturdy Hardplate.