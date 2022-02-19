During Aloy’s journey in through the Forbidden West, you’ll be able to customize her look using a variety of Face Paints and outfit dyes. This guide will show you how to use Face paints in Horizon Forbidden West and how to unlock more of them.

How to use Face Paint in Horizon Forbidden West

Face Paint selection used didn’t have much variety in Horizon Zero Dawn and could only be accessed in New Game +. In Horizon Forbidden West, this has changed. Face Paints can be acquired and used even during your first playthrough of HFW.

Equipping Face Paints

You’ll start acquiring Face Paints pretty early on in HFW, but to actually change them you need to talk to an NPC.

These NPCs are special Face Painters and can be found at Major Settlements.

The painter will apply the face paint in the desired pattern in exchange for 10 Metal Shards. The same Painter can also remove the paint for 1 Metal Shard.

Where to Find Painters

As mentioned before, painters can be found in the settlements. You’ll need to speak to the Painter Merchant who will apply the face paint.

The following are the settlements where you’ll find Painters.

Scalding Spear

The Bulwark

Thornmarsh

How to Get More Face Paints in HFW

You’ll unlock more face paints by finishing quests in Horizon Forbidden West. You’ll also have face paints from Horizon Zero Dawn carried over. When selecting a quest to take on, just check its description to see if it rewards you with Face Paint!