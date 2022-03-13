Horizon Forbidden West The Second Verse Side Quest Guide

Completing a two-part quest can be pretty time-consuming and hard to complete; however, we’ve got your back. This guide will walk you through the Second Verse Side Quest in Horizon Forbidden West and share tips and tricks to make your experience a little easier. So without further ado, let us begin!

Horizon Forbidden West The Second Verse Side Quest

Following are the instructions for each part of the Second Verse Side Quest in HFW:

Second Verse Side Quest – Part One

After talking to Zoe at the base and receiving the Second Verse side quest, she’ll ask you to meet her at the campfire west of Scalding Spear.

Upon reaching, you’ll be encountering two Grimhorns. Aside from those, you’ll also have some Bellowbacks and a Skydrifter ready to throw hands.

Kill all of these bad boys with your best moves and loot them. Then talk to Zoe and give her the Grimhorn Control Cores.

Here, she’ll let you know that you have to wait for the Reboot Code to complete, which will put the side quest on hold until you take Poseidon, Aether, and Demeter to Gaia.

Second Verse Side Quest – Part Two

Talk to Zoe again once you’ve delivered Poseidon, Aether, and Demeter to Gaia. Here you’ll begin the second part of the side quest.

She’ll let you know that three of the land-gods have been missing from Plainsong, and they need to be rebooted.

The first land god Ti can be found in the Cinnabar Sands. You’ll have to deal with Ravagers and Stormbirds here. Kill them and install the code to reboot the land god.

The second land god So is found in a lake towards the southwest of Plainsong. Here, you’ll deal with Snapmaws; however, they can easily be avoided by taking a deep dive into the lake. Swin till you see the land god and reboot it.

The last land, god Do, is located towards the Restless Weald. You’ll find it in between Metal Flowers that you cut by slashing them and using Vine Cutter to remove further anything that blocks you from getting to them. Free Do and reboot it.

Once all three reboots are done, return to Zoe at Plainsong to perform the final reboot and end the side quest!