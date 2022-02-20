Horizon Forbidden West War Totem Locations Guide

War Totems are one of the many collectibles for you to find in Horizon Forbidden West. In this guide, we will be talking about the War Totems Locations and how to get the Kratos Easter Egg in Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West War Totems Locations

War Totems are scattered around the map at two different locations. There are a total of THREE War Totems that you need to collect for the God of War easter egg in HFW.

The war totems, however, are not marked on the map like many of the other collectibles in HFW. But, there’s no need to worry.

We will guide you to the locations of all the War Totems in HFW with the help of images of the map with a marked location.

War Totem #1 – Totem of War

To get to the first totem, you need to find Kratos’ Leviathan Axe stuck in a tree at the marked location below

Focus on the trees in the area, and you will find the axe stuck in a tree. Focus again to see a trail that you will have to follow.

The trail leads towards Kratos’ house, where you will find the Totem of War next to the cabin.

War Totem #2 – Totem of Youth

Totem of Youth is a carved figure of Atreus, located at the marked location on the left side of the map:

At the marked location, look for a rusted bridge and a bunch of rotten school buses. On top of the bridge will be the War Totem that you can pick up by pressing the TRIANGLE button.

War Totem #3 – Totem of Brotherhood

The final war totem resembles the blacksmith brothers Brok and Sindri. You will have to find a hammer stuck in a part of a machine at the below location:

Interact with the hammer and use your Focus ability to look for a trail. Follow the trail, which will lead you to a cave entrance. At the cave entrance will be the War Totem that you can pick up.

After you have collected all three of the War Totems, you will be rewarded with a Kratos face paint that you can use on Alloy.