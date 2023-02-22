Hogwarts Legacy Phoenix Location Guide

In Hogwarts Legacy, Pheonix is a magical creature that has been known to shed Pheonix Feathers. It is an important item that once collected can be used in Wandmaking to produce wands.

You can then make custom wands of different wood, length, core, and style with its help. Wands can then be used to practice magic and eventually make the character stronger.

Where to find a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, there are certain prerequisites that you need to do in order to be able to start the Pheonix Rising mission. In this mission, you would be able to catch Pheonix. The requirement to start the Pheonix Rising are:

Complete The Helm of Urtkot quest.

Take part in your first beast class.

Complete all deek sidequests until Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial.

Once all the above prerequisites are met, start the Pheonix Rising by heading towards the Room of Requirement. For the Pheonix Rising to start, you need to travel to the Pheonix Mountain cave.

You can see the map image above to reach Pheonix Mountain Cave. Once inside, you need to reach the end of the cave at the top of the mountain. While reaching there, you will be accompanied by several Poachers that need to be taken care of.

Once you reach the end of Pheonix Mountain Cave, you will come across Pheonix. Save the Pheonix using the Nab-Sack ability and take it back to the Deek in “Room of Requirement”.

After interacting with Deek, he will open up the magical cage Vivarium which will house Phoenix safe from all the elements.

Where to get Phoenix Feathers in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, acquiring Pheonix Feathers was not possible before the Pheonix Rising. After catching Pheonix, you need to travel to the Room of Requirement and then into the Viviarium after a cut scene.

The next task is to feed and groom the phoenix with the item given to you by Deek. Carefully doing both tasks will trigger another cut scene and after interacting, you will be able to acquire the Pheonix Feathers.