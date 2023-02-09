How To Customize Wands In Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will get the opportunity to talk to Ollivander during Welcome to Hogsmeade main quest. Up until this quest, you have been using a borrowed wand and this quest will allow you to get your very own wand and customize wand in Hogwarts Legacy.

Before choosing and customizing your wand, do remember that wand customization just changes the appearance of the wand and has nothing to do with the spell-casting ability or anything else.

Customizing Wand in Hogwarts Legacy

While players are doing the questline, they eventually will end up building their own wand from scratch. Players will have to choose wisely on what materials they will use since these are the primary materials for their wand that will affect the appearance of the wand.

If you don’t want to craft your own wand and are interested in seeing what the game picks for you, you can take the Wand quiz over at Wizarding World. Answer the quiz and you will be assigned a wand (you can also customize that later).

Once you have been assigned a wand and your Hogwarts house according to the quiz, link your game account. Now when you reach Olivander’s you will be given the wand you unlocked at the website. However, if you wish to craft your own at this stage, that option still exists.

As a player, you will get the following options to customize your wand in Hogwarts Legacy.

Wand cores

Out of the 3 cores, you will select one of them for your wand.

Dragon Heartstring : Core that produces Powerful magic.

: Core that produces Powerful magic. Phoenix Feather : Core that has consistent magic.

: Core that has consistent magic. Unicorn Tail Hair: Core that makes a great range of magic.

Wood type

Customizing the wood section for your wand will consist of 3 options

Wood Type

Length

Flexibility

While this is purely cosmetic, this will not affect your wand performance in any way.

Wood types in Hogwarts Legacy

Acacia

Alder

Apple

Ash

Aspen

Beech

Blackthorn

Black Walnut

Cedar

Cherry

Chestnut

Cypress

Dogwood

Ebony

Elder

Elm

English Oak

Fir

Hawthorn

Hazel

Holly

Hornbeam

Larch

Laurel

Maple

Pear

Pine

Popular

Red Oak

Redwood

Rowan

Silver Lime

Spruce

Sycamore

Vine

Walnut

Willow

Yew



Wand length

Even though the wand’s length has nothing to do with its ability, players can choose a length for their wand that is between 9.5 to 14.5 inches.

Wand flexibility

Unbending

Swishy

Brittle

Rigid

Solid

Stiff

Whippy

Quite Flexible

Slightly Yielding

Faily Bendy

Quite Bendy

Wand style

Just like length, you can also choose the style of your wand in HL. These styles come with their color types, as given below

Spiral : Ash Brown, Green-Grey, Dark Brown

: Ash Brown, Green-Grey, Dark Brown Soft Spiral : Light Brown, Black

: Light Brown, Black Stalk : Honey Brown

: Honey Brown Classic : Grey, Black

: Grey, Black Ringed : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Crooked Spiral : Dark Grey

: Dark Grey Notched : Warm Brown

: Warm Brown Natural : Grey, Honey Brown, Warm Brown

: Grey, Honey Brown, Warm Brown Stalk: Honey Brown, Dark Brown, Warm Brown

Can you change your wand later

Sadly no, Once you have built your wand by doing the questline, you will be locked with that wand for the rest of the game. However, as you progress through Hogwarts Legacy, you will unlock multiple wand handles that you can always switch. These wand handles slightly alter the appearance of your wand but once again are purely cosmetic.

You can earn different wand handles in Hogwarts Legacy for customization through quests, challenges or even as loot drops.