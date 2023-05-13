Hogwarts Legacy Best Spells And Spell Combinations

As you progress through the main story in Hogwarts Legacy, you will gradually learn new spells by taking various types of classes and subjects in Hogwarts castle.

There are 27 spells including the three unforgivable curses which you will learn throughout the course of your journey to becoming a Wizard.

The most unique part about casting these spells is that you can also combine them through the Hogwarts spell combos and create a jaw-dropping result, capable of unlocking their full potential.

With that in mind, you must also have an early loadout of spells as they will help you as you solve different puzzles and challenges in the castle.

We have prepared a tier list to rank the best spells and spell combinations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy best spell tier list

S-Tier

Avada Kedavra: Killing spell, one of the Unforgivable Curses that allows you to make an instant kill.

Ancient Magic: Damaging spell that can surpass Shield Charms but requires an Ancient Magic bar.

Protego: Defense spell, protects you against attacks and other spells.

Crucio: Torturing spell, one of the Unforgivable Curses

Ancient Magic Throw: Summoning and Throwing Spell, use to swing various objects at your opponent

A-Tier

Bombarda: Explosive spell, causes a blast that can take down many enemies at once

Diffindo: Slasing spell, damages the opponent by decreasing their health

Glacius: Freezing spell, used to immobilize the enemy

Expelliarmus: Disarming spell, makes your opponent’s wand or weapons disappear resulting in vulnerability

Revelio: Revealing spell, used on hidden objects

B-Tier

Incendio: Fire conjuring spell but only effective over a short distance

Petrificus Totalus: Blinding spell, not particularly useful on stronger opponents but can be permanent on a weaker enemy

Depulso: Repelling spell, pushes the enemy but causes no direct damage

Confringo: Attacking spell, used to launch fire at your enemy from a long range

C-Tier

Disillusionment: Invisibility spell, used to hide in plain sight

Arresto Momentum: Slowing spell, grants you extra time while your foes are in slow motion

Descendo: Throws the sufferer onto the ground with considerable force

Flipendo: Flipping spell, instantly forces objects to move up and back

Basic Cast: Damaging spell, minor category

D-Tier

Lumos: Illuminating spell, produces light allowing you to have better vision in dark

Evanesco: Vanishing spells when cast in the Room of Requirement, makes items disappear and brings moonstone

Alohomora: Unlocking spell, used on locked doors and trunks

Best spell loadout in Hogwarts Legacy

Although you have the option to equip a total of 16 spells in 4 slots each which you can use to swap between battles for extra leverage. However, it is still recommended that you stick to pairing the ones that make the most out of each other. This section covers the best spell loadout that contains both early and late-game spells:

Expelliarmus : This spell is used to disarm any object wielded by the opponent during a battle. Additionally, it deals damage to those opponents as well that do not wield any weapon at all.

: This spell is used to disarm any object wielded by the opponent during a battle. Additionally, it deals damage to those opponents as well that do not wield any weapon at all. Transformation : This spell changes the form of any object and enemy into an alternate shape and form.

: This spell changes the form of any object and enemy into an alternate shape and form. Depuslo : A Kinetic blast that pushes the enemy away from one part to the other. Additional purposes include pushing and throwing objects around.

: A Kinetic blast that pushes the enemy away from one part to the other. Additional purposes include pushing and throwing objects around. Bombarda: A utility spell that blows up any object to prevent any obstacle in your path.

Talent Upgrades

For this loadout, you must upgrade the talents Spell Knowledge I, Spell Knowledge II, and Spell Knowledge III. Each talent here unlocks a new set of spells. This means you will unlock 4 spell wheel loadouts which will come in handy when you are selecting the best Hogwarts legacy Spell loadout

Traits for Spells

Since the main spell for this build is Expelliarmus, it is required that you use a Trait that correlates with the spell in enhancing its spell output.

In this case, we will be using Disarming 3 trait which Significantly increases the damage done using Expelliarmus and Requires x1 Kneazle Fur to unlock.

Hogwarts Legacy best spells

Overall best spells

Best combat spells

Descendo: Throws the sufferer onto the ground with considerable force

Confringo: Attacking spell, used to launch fire at your enemy from a long range

Best spells for taming and capturing

Beast Petting Brush: Increases affinity by petting a magical creature tamed by the player.

Beast Feed: Increases affinity by providing treats to the player’s pets.

Nab-Sack: Used for capturing creatures.

Best spell combos