While exploring Hogwarts Legacy on your broom, you will find some big balloons floating in the sky. These balloons are challenges that you have to complete for some unique rewards. In the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy, rather than spell casting on the balloon, you simply have to simply fly into these balloons on your broom. The only thing you need to know to do that are the Hogwarts Legacy Balloons locations.
There are 32 sets of balloons that are scattered across the map. Each set contains 5 balloons. Popping all the balloons will reward you with a “Pop balloons” exploration challenge. Apart from that, you will unlock 4 broom skins that can be unlocked only by doing these challenges.
Now to get these cool rewards, you will need to know the locations for every set of balloons first.
Hogwarts Legacy Balloon set locations
Jump To:
- South Hogwarts Region
- North Hogwarts Region
- North Ford Bog
- Hogsmeade Valley
- Hogwarts Valley
- Coastal Cavern
- Poidsear Coast
- Marunweem Lake
- Feldcroft Region
- Manor Cape
- Clagmar Coast
- Cragcroftshire
South Hogwarts region balloon locations
Hogsmeade Station
These balloons are the ones related to Madam Kogawa’s first assignment, and you can find them on the south side of Hogsmeade.
Quidditch Pitch
Another set that is related to Madam Kogawa’s first assignment. You can find this set around the quidditch pitch west of Hogwarts.
Large Bridge
You can find this set on the east side of the large bridge. The map will help you get there quickly.
Lower Hogsfield
Head to the Northwest of Lower Hogsfield, and you will find this balloon set.
Aranshire
This set of balloons can be found Southwest of Aranshire.
North Hogwarts Region balloon locations
Mooncalf Den
To find this set, you must go toward the north side of the Quidditch pitch in Hogwarts Legacy.
North Ford Bog balloon locations
Overlook Mines
These balloons can be found east of the north ford bog region, close to the overlook mines.
Pitt-upon-Ford
This set of balloons can be found above the Pitt-upon-Ford castle.
Hogsmeade Valley Balloon locations
Upper Hogsfield
To find this set, you must go between Hosmeade and Upper Hogsfield.
Hogwarts Valley Balloon locations
The Mine’s Eye
These balloons are between the Mine’s Eye and East South Sea Bog Floo Flames.
Brocburrow
You need to go towards the east of Brucburrow to find this set.
The Train Tracks
To find this set of balloons, you need to head towards the southwest of Brocburrow above the train tracks.
Keenbridge
This set of balloons is located West of Keenbridge.
Keenbridge Tower
This set of balloons is related to Madam Kogawa’s second assignment. You can find it precisely above Keenbridge tower.
West Hogwarts Valley
This set of balloons can be found east of West Hogwarts Valley Floo flames
The Spires
This set of balloons can be found Northwest of Hogwarts valley. This set is related to Madam Kogawa’s Second assignment.
Coastal Cavern Balloon location
North Poidsear Coast
This balloons set can be found above the waterfalls South of North Poidsear Coast Floo Flame.
Poidsear Coast balloon locations
Poidsear Castle
This balloon set is right above the river South of Poidsear Castle.
Pheonix Mountain Cave
This set of balloons is located in a valley southeast of Pheonix mountain cave.
South Poidsear Coast
Head to the South of South Poidsear Coast Floo Flame location to find this balloons set.
Marunweem Lake balloon locations
Marunweem Lake
This set of balloons is located East of Marunweem Lake Floo Flame.
Feldcroft Region balloon locations
North Feldcroft
You need to head to the southwest of the Floo Flame location to find this set of balloons in Hogwarts Legacy.
Feldcroft
This set of balloons is located north of Feldcroft village, close to the troll cave.
South Feldcroft
This set of balloons is located Northwest of South Feldcroft Floo Flames.
Feldcroft Catacombs
This set of balloons is located northwest of Feldcroft Catacombs floo flames.
Feldcroft Catacombs Cliff
You will find this balloons set in the West of Feldcroft Catacombs floo flames by the cliff.
Irondale
This set of balloons is located West of Irondale, close to the Merlin Trial.
Manor Cape Balloon locations
West Manor Cape
Head towards the Floo flame location in West manor, and above that, you will find the Ballons set.
By the Curve
To find this one, you must go south of West Manor Cape. Close to the Island curve floo flames, you will find the balloons set in Hogwarts Legacy.
Clagmar Coast Balloon location
South Clagmar Coast
This set of balloons is located West of South Clagmar Coast by the cliff.
Cragcroftshire Balloon locations
Cragcroftshire
Right above the Cragcroftshire, you will find this balloons set in Hogwarts legacy.
Cragcroft Shore
To find the balloon set at Cragcroft, you must go to its southeast side.