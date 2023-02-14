While exploring Hogwarts Legacy on your broom, you will find some big balloons floating in the sky. These balloons are challenges that you have to complete for some unique rewards. In the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy, rather than spell casting on the balloon, you simply have to simply fly into these balloons on your broom. The only thing you need to know to do that are the Hogwarts Legacy Balloons locations.

There are 32 sets of balloons that are scattered across the map. Each set contains 5 balloons. Popping all the balloons will reward you with a “Pop balloons” exploration challenge. Apart from that, you will unlock 4 broom skins that can be unlocked only by doing these challenges.

Now to get these cool rewards, you will need to know the locations for every set of balloons first.

Hogwarts Legacy Balloon set locations

South Hogwarts region balloon locations

Hogsmeade Station

These balloons are the ones related to Madam Kogawa’s first assignment, and you can find them on the south side of Hogsmeade.

Quidditch Pitch

Another set that is related to Madam Kogawa’s first assignment. You can find this set around the quidditch pitch west of Hogwarts.

Large Bridge

You can find this set on the east side of the large bridge. The map will help you get there quickly.

Lower Hogsfield

Head to the Northwest of Lower Hogsfield, and you will find this balloon set.

Aranshire

This set of balloons can be found Southwest of Aranshire.

North Hogwarts Region balloon locations

Mooncalf Den

To find this set, you must go toward the north side of the Quidditch pitch in Hogwarts Legacy.

North Ford Bog balloon locations

Overlook Mines

These balloons can be found east of the north ford bog region, close to the overlook mines.

Pitt-upon-Ford

This set of balloons can be found above the Pitt-upon-Ford castle.

Hogsmeade Valley Balloon locations

Upper Hogsfield

To find this set, you must go between Hosmeade and Upper Hogsfield.

Hogwarts Valley Balloon locations

The Mine’s Eye

These balloons are between the Mine’s Eye and East South Sea Bog Floo Flames.

Brocburrow

You need to go towards the east of Brucburrow to find this set.

The Train Tracks

To find this set of balloons, you need to head towards the southwest of Brocburrow above the train tracks.

Keenbridge

This set of balloons is located West of Keenbridge.

Keenbridge Tower

This set of balloons is related to Madam Kogawa’s second assignment. You can find it precisely above Keenbridge tower.

West Hogwarts Valley

This set of balloons can be found east of West Hogwarts Valley Floo flames

The Spires

This set of balloons can be found Northwest of Hogwarts valley. This set is related to Madam Kogawa’s Second assignment.

Coastal Cavern Balloon location

North Poidsear Coast

This balloons set can be found above the waterfalls South of North Poidsear Coast Floo Flame.

Poidsear Coast balloon locations

Poidsear Castle

This balloon set is right above the river South of Poidsear Castle.

Pheonix Mountain Cave

This set of balloons is located in a valley southeast of Pheonix mountain cave.

South Poidsear Coast

Head to the South of South Poidsear Coast Floo Flame location to find this balloons set.

Marunweem Lake balloon locations

Marunweem Lake

This set of balloons is located East of Marunweem Lake Floo Flame.

Feldcroft Region balloon locations

North Feldcroft

You need to head to the southwest of the Floo Flame location to find this set of balloons in Hogwarts Legacy.

Feldcroft

This set of balloons is located north of Feldcroft village, close to the troll cave.

South Feldcroft

This set of balloons is located Northwest of South Feldcroft Floo Flames.

Feldcroft Catacombs

This set of balloons is located northwest of Feldcroft Catacombs floo flames.

Feldcroft Catacombs Cliff

You will find this balloons set in the West of Feldcroft Catacombs floo flames by the cliff.

Irondale

This set of balloons is located West of Irondale, close to the Merlin Trial.

Manor Cape Balloon locations

West Manor Cape

Head towards the Floo flame location in West manor, and above that, you will find the Ballons set.

By the Curve

To find this one, you must go south of West Manor Cape. Close to the Island curve floo flames, you will find the balloons set in Hogwarts Legacy.

Clagmar Coast Balloon location

South Clagmar Coast

This set of balloons is located West of South Clagmar Coast by the cliff.

Cragcroftshire Balloon locations

Cragcroftshire

Right above the Cragcroftshire, you will find this balloons set in Hogwarts legacy.

Cragcroft Shore

To find the balloon set at Cragcroft, you must go to its southeast side.